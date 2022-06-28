Gamethread: White Sox at Angels

After dropping a tight game against the Angels (36-40), the White Sox (34-38) will have a chance at redemption tonight in Anaheim. Things are looking bleak for the South Siders, who have lost five of their last six games. They enter tonight’s action with a six-game deficit behind the division-leading Twins (42-34).

Johnny Cueto will look to right the ship for the White Sox. In 48 innings this season, Cueto has a 3.19 ERA, a 3.53 xERA, and a 3.63 FIP. Those numbers render Cueto a 0.7-fWAR pitcher, which is strong given the time he missed to open the season. Despite his solid season, Cueto’s most recent start did not go as the White Sox would have hoped. In 5 1⁄ 3 innings, Cueto allowed three runs (all earned) on seven hits. Although Cueto only walked one and struck out seven, his final line was nothing special, and the White Sox lost to Baltimore (35-40), 4-0.

Chase Silseth will be the starting pitcher for the Angels. Silseth, a right-handed pitcher, has a 4.96 ERA, a 5.52 xERA, and a 6.44 FIP in 16 1⁄ 3 innings this season. As a result, Silseth is a -0.2-fWAR pitcher so far. Those 16 1⁄ 3 innings are the only MLB innings of Silseth’s young career. The Angels drafted Silseth, 22, in the 11th round of last year’s draft.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

This afternoon, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s game at the Los Angeles Angels, the #WhiteSox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 28, 2022

Best of luck to Lenyn Sosa as he returns to the minors. As Sosa jumped from Double-A to MLB for a short stint, this will be his first time in Triple-A. Therefore, it will be a promotion compared to where he was this season prior to the brief MLB stint. Let’s hope his run in Charlotte is one that inspires confidence that he can provide a spark down the stretch this season.

Meanwhile, Yoán Moncada is back from the injured list. It has been a rough season for the talented third baseman (.179/.230/.292, 46 wRC+, -0.2 fWAR). A silver lining is that in his most recent full game before getting injured, Moncada went 5-for-6 with a home run and two doubles. If Moncada can tap into his potential, that would be very helpful for the White Sox’s postseason chances.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 8:38 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to break out of the slump. Let’s get it done.