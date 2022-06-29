White Sox Minor League Update: June 28, 2022

It was an early game in Charlotte and brunch was no fun, with a bad start from John Parke and some less than stellar offensive performances. Parke needed to go six innings at all costs to preserve the bullpen, because he was hung out for six runs. The bullpen was much better, including another shutout inning from Hunter Schryver (ERA on the year: 2.84). However, the offense did not reward the good bullpen performance.

Besides Mark Payton and Carlos Pérez, the lineup did pretty close to diddly-squat. Payton and Pérez both had two hits each, and the rest of the lineup had two total. Over those two singles from Pérez, he drove in both runs for the Knights, scoring Payton and Zach Remillard. He keeps chugging along in Charlotte, but Seby Zavala has at least quelled the tiny bit of talk asking why Zavala over Pérez. The White Sox seem to have too many third-string catchers, and eventually Pérez will get that spot once Zavala is DFA’ed again.

A big comeback win for the Barons, as they score 10 runs from innings eight through 10 to take a 12-9 victory. It was hits galore for the lineup, with 18 among them and six walks to boot. Everybody reached base at least once, with eight of the nine batters reaching at least twice. Raudy Read and Alex Destino had the two homers of the game, Destino’s a three-run shot in the eighth inning. José Rodríguez led the team with four hits, as he reached base all five times he was at the plate (that fifth time was a walk). Lately, whenever he has had a multi-hit game it had been all singles, but today he mixed in a double. Destino led the team with five RBIs, but Tyler Neslony had four RBIs without a hit leaving the park.

On the pitching side, Yoelvin Silven was really the only truly terrible pitcher. He allowed six runs while just getting two outs in the sixth inning. That meltdown hung a no-decision on Chris Blewett, who had a decent start of five innings and just one run allowed. The pen after Silven may not have been that good off the bat, but Theo Denlinger’s two no-hit innings and Sammy Peralta’s three-up, three-punch-out 10th inning helped get and keep the win.

It was bad from jump for Winston-Salem, with Garrett Schoenle allowing four runs in the first inning while recording just one out. But on the hitting side, W-S could not take advantage of 12 runners on base to score more than two runs in its loss. A 2-for-9 rate with runners in scoring position is not that bad, but it was the lack of power that doomed the Dash, even had the pitching been better. Nobody had an extra-base hit, and nobody stole a base to turn a single or a walk into a double. Multiple hitters did reach base twice in the game, but they all started off at first. Duke Ellis and Oscar Colás had two singles. Luis Mieses and Colson Montgomery (stretching his streak to 36 straight games on base) had a single and a walk, so four of the nine reached base multiple times. That should have led to more than two runs; alas, it did not.

Just a note on the pitching, really Luis Moncada was the only one to have a good game. He three shutout innings to get his ERA ... below 10.00.

A great pitching performance from Brooks Gosswein and his bullpen pal Jesus Valles spurs on a 5-1 victory for Kannapolis. Gosswein’s start was not dominant, as the three strikeouts show, but one run allowed over six innings is pretty, pretty good. Valles took over and got a nine-out save, (woo, these are riveting) and did not allow a run, though just one strikeout. It was an active day for the Kannapolis defense, but everything worked out in the end.

On offense, it was a power barrage to help get to those five runs. Wilfred Veras, DJ Gladney, and Wes Kath each hit a homer, and those three bombs led to four runs. Samil Polanco is responsible for the fifth, on a double. Veras and Kath would add another hit to their tallies, with the edge going to Veras with two extra-base hits.

ACL White Sox took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth and quickly gave it up after four runs allowed by Christian Edwards in the bottom of the frame. Thankfully, the offense was able to muster three more runs, and the rest of the bullpen shut down the ACL Brewers’ bats. Before Edwards, Yohemy Nolasco (probably the best pitcher on the staff) threw three shutout innings to get the game started off. After Edwards, Homer Cruz and Emerson Talavera combined for four innings of no-run ball. Talavera even had two perfect innings to his name, with three strikeouts. Pretty good for a couple of guys who left the game with 6.75 and 7.04 ERAs, respectively.

On offense, look, they got the job done. Alvaro Aguero was the only batter in the lineup to not reach base, while multiple hitters reached multiple times. Victor Quezada was one of them, but he had the good fortune to hit his fourth homer of the year in today’s game. He was responsible for half of the four runs scored in the fifth inning with that bomb. Layant Tapia and Cameron Butler led the way with two hits apiece. Tapia has had a much better year, and raised his OPS to .766 after tonight.

The DSL Sox offense did not help win, but they did create a lead that held until the eighth inning. Frankelia Arias had not allowed from the fourth all the way to the eighth, but then things began to unravel. He allowed two runs to tie the game, and Jose Mendoza gave up two more in the ninth and the lead went away, just like that. Juan Jimenez did deserve a bit better, given his three no-hit innings to start the game.

On offense, again, the DSL only mustered two runs, so it wasn’t a good day. Both runs came in the third inning, one was on a balk which is always fun, and the other was off the bat of Juan Oviedo, who hit a double. Leandro Alsinois led the team with two hits, though Ryan Castillo reached twice, too, on walks.

