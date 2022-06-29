Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Angels 4

The White Sox take on the Angels in the second game of the series, and many are just hoping we won’t be sad while we are watching tonight.

How will the White Sox disappoint us tonight? — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 29, 2022

West Coast friends were in the crowd, bringing the good vibes and holding down the fort for White Sox fans.

Very respectable Sox contingent in the Anaheim stands tonight — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 29, 2022

Tim Anderson smoked a leadoff single to start the game — and he’s starting to settle in nicely coming off of the IL.

#TimAnderson raised his average leading off games to .356 this season with that single #WhiteSox #changethegame — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) June 29, 2022

Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert closed the inning out with some pretty brutal at-bats. Seriously — what was Luis even swinging at?

I feel like Luis would swing at this shit at this point pic.twitter.com/0kx53WNmPu — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 29, 2022

Outside of a Shohei Ohtani double in the first, Johnny Cueto held his own for the first two innings. It seemed like his back started to bother him, and White Sox fans (myself included) naturally started to panic.

Johnny Cueto grabbing at his back. pic.twitter.com/gHMBpAG0Mq — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) June 29, 2022

However, he did then come back out in the third — to give up three homers. At least we got to see Mike Trout and Ohtani back-to-back bombs?

White Sox to the Angels: pic.twitter.com/HXN20J4tnE — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) June 29, 2022

MVP’s doing MVP things



Trout & Ohtani go back-to-back



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/JfuAsF5ZLc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2022

This is a fair question:

Why are any of you watching the White Sox play? — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) June 29, 2022

Leury García singled to lead the way into a five-run fifth that included a Seby double and a Josh Harrison bomb. Thank you to Harrison for making this a brand-new ball game, 3-3.

Leury Garcia, Seby Zavala and Josh Harrison.



Just like we all expected. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 29, 2022

Josh Harrison haters are quaking — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 29, 2022

Anderson kept the train rolling for his second hit, and despite his abysmal first at-bat, Robert followed up with a 448 feet blast to center.

Luis Robert hit this ball so hard that Oliver Ortega basically collapsed on the mound and started praying. pic.twitter.com/FQ2nmMPRLS — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) June 29, 2022

Cueto shut L.A. down for two more innings, only giving up just one walk and hit through six.

You would think we are in the year 2014 with the way Cueto is pitching to the Angels’ offense. — Jose (@JoseWithOranges) June 29, 2022

Build the damn Cueto statue. Put it at Union Station. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 29, 2022

And the White Sox offense had themselves another six-hit, five-run inning. WOW does it feel amazing, watching these guys actually produce and have fun.

Let’s Goooooooo



This is what this White Sox team is supposed to be



Jose Abreu with a 2 RBI double, 7-3 #ChangeTheGame — ⚫️⚪️ (@Sox_Nick) June 29, 2022

Moncada haters are definitely mad. Welcome back, Yoán!

Yoan Moncada in these last few games he’s been active has looked sooooo much better. #WhiteSox — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) June 29, 2022

Seby singled as well to add into the fun, recording his second hit and RBI. He seemingly has had trouble staying near second base once, nearly being thrown out for the second night in a row.

Does seby zavala have two left feet or what — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 29, 2022

Harrison decided he wasn’t finished yet and singled to score Moncada, making him 2-for-4 with three RBIs on the evening.

Josh Harrison DFA crowd is pretty damn quiet lol — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 29, 2022

Even Trout seems to have had enough tonight.

Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches



guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022

Ohtani is just teeing off on the White Sox tonight, nearly taking Joe Kelly deep and cutting the lead to 10-4.

shohei ohtani 2 doubles, a walk and a homer, trout homer, angels trail 10-4 — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) June 29, 2022

Let’s not forget that Summer Abreu is ELITE. Moncada would score him on a ground out to second to increase the White Sox lead to 11-4.

Three hits for Abreu, 17 for the White Sox — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 29, 2022

Abreu told Menechino to fuck off. Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/aRotOKoGsp — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 29, 2022

Matt Foster looked phenomenal in the eighth, and many (probably just Sam) are now advocating for this:

It’s that time pic.twitter.com/JQsm6C7m9A — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 29, 2022

José Ruiz closes out the ninth, and the White Sox take the second game and split the first two in Anaheim.

Low leverage Jose Ruiz: pic.twitter.com/6E2vxzdMwC — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) June 29, 2022

The Angels really thought they were onto something in the third. (If we are being honest, I definitely agreed with them at the time ... you know how hard it is for the White Sox to score more than three runs.)

pic.twitter.com/B8BCMdE0TF — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) June 29, 2022

Angels fans are booing. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 29, 2022

Sox win! Let’s get a series W!