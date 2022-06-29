Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 11, Angels 4

After losing the first game to the Angels, the White Sox came back for vengeance. The bats were hot, the pitching was outstanding, and La Pantera came with his claws out. This win feels good.

The Starters

Johnny Cueto didn’t look good on paper tonight, but he stayed consistent and confused Angels hitters. Cueto’s first and only walk came in the fifth, against five strikeouts. The three earned runs and seven hits might haunt him, but he still had a successful evening, with a quality start. Oh, and he pitched six innings to help the bullpen.

Cueto’s 97-pitch outing looked like this:

Chase Silseth started off hot and had the run support to back him up. His fourth-inning implosion saw him get the hook, and he was charged with three earned runs by throwing strikes perfectly down the middle to Luis Robert. The Angels' pitching went through the wringer while the Sox bats stayed hot, and will likely have a depleted bullpen for Shohei Ohtani tomorrow.

Silseth’s 72-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

In true White Sox fashion, the bases were loaded and there was only one out for Tim Anderson. What comes next, you ask? A ground-ball twin-killing! Anderson’s LI was 1.75 for that play.

Pressure Cooker

This was almost a four-way tie! Aaron Loup, Oliver Ortega, and Elvis Peguero all had a pLI of 0.91, and six earned runs between them. Chase Silseth slivers out with a pLI of 0.90.

Top Play

Luis Robert sealed the win in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, bringing Tim Anderson in with two outs. The WPA for Robert was .267.

Luis Robert vs Oliver Ortega#ChangeTheGame



Home Run



Exit velo: 110.8 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 448 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



CWS (5) @ LAA (3)

5th pic.twitter.com/zOibzmcns1 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 29, 2022

Top Performer

Luis Robert wins in a landslide with a WPA of .308. Perhaps it was all of those runs he’s responsible for.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Shohei Ohtani’s first-inning double came sizzling off the bat at 115.2 mph.

Weakest contact: The Angels didn’t seem to be hitting very hard tonight, and Mike Trout leads the pack with a sixth-inning ground out that left the bat at a measly 40.7 mph.

Luckiest hit: Leury García’s sixth-inning double was a fortunate one, with an xBA of just .180.

Toughest out: Mike Trout had an xBA of .790 in the fifth inning, but the ball was only hit at 69.6 mph and ended as a line out.

Longest hit: Luis Robert’s gorgeous fifth-inning home run left the bat at 110.8 mph and traveled 448 feet.

Magic Number: 17

The White Sox had 17 hits this evening, and Cueto and Co. held the Angels to only nine.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

