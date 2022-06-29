South Side Sox Player of the Week (June 19-25): Andrew Vaughn

It hasn’t all been sunshine and daisies on Chicago’s South Side this season.

But now, deep into June, the sliding windows are thrown wide open and a stiff summer breeze blows in off the lake as the Sox Bus rattles and wheezes and rolls down Lake Shore Drive. At the wheel? Andrew Vaughn, the wide-eyed duct tape that’s holding this team together.

The 24-year-old has cruised from first base to left field to DH, consistently driving in runs and stringing together powerhouse, multi-hit games. For example, last week Vaughn clubbed four hits to help lift the Sox to a 8-7 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Critically, Vaughn has avoided the White Sox’ debilitating rash of injuries and has continued to excel, carrying a stellar .841 OPS with a .314 AVG. His performance has earned votes toward an All-Star slot, though his lack of a consistent position may hurt his chances.

Does he deserve to be honored? Absolutely. In a year of lackluster management and heartbreaking injuries, Vaughn has helped the White Sox tread water. After the All-Star break, let’s hope he can help lift the team above .500 for good.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

MVP Standings

Andrew Vaughn (50.2)

Dylan Cease (49.8)

Michael Kopech (49.6)

Johnny Cueto (34.6)

Jake Burger (28.4)

Luis Robert (22.5)

Tim Anderson (21.6)

Lucas Giolito (19.3)

Tanner Banks (17.5)

Matt Foster (11.3)

José Abreu (10.0)

Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-53.0)

Leury García (-46.9)

Josh Harrison (-32.4)

Liam Hendriks (-22.0)

Joe Kelly (-21.0)

Kendall Graveman (-19.8)

Gavin Sheets (-19.7)

Aaron Bummer (-18.5)

Yasmani Grandal (-14.0)

Yoán Moncada (-10.8)

With a 13-point week, Andrew Vaughn because the first non-pitcher to take the top spot on the MVP list, and there is a fierce, three-way fight at the top of the chart with Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease.

Writer Standings

Things have tightened up a touch now in the writer standings, with just 3 1⁄ 2 games separating first place from 16th.