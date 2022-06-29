White Sox Reacts Survey: Who do you ask to leave?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

This week’s question comes out of a podcast from weeks past, where I posed this hypothetical to the panel. Many games later, with no better results, let’s kick the question out to the South Side Sox masses.

Remember, you can only choose one!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WNMN4J/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.