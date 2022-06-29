 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox Reacts Survey: Who do you ask to leave?

If you had to eliminate one from the club, would you get rid of owner Jerry Reinsdorf, manager Tony La Russa, or GM Rick Hahn?

By Brett Ballantini and Kyle Thele
/ new
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Who goes, among Jerry Reinsdorf [left], Tony La Russa [center] and Rick Hahn [mercifully, not pictured]?
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

This week’s question comes out of a podcast from weeks past, where I posed this hypothetical to the panel. Many games later, with no better results, let’s kick the question out to the South Side Sox masses.

Remember, you can only choose one!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...