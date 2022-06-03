Gamethread: White Sox at Rays

In a series of unfortunate events against the Toronto Blue Jays for the first half of this road trip, the Chicago White Sox look to right the ship in St. Petersburg, Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays. Of course, they could take after the Philadelphia Phillies for some guidance:

The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022

Before tonight’s game, here are several roster moves:

Tonight, Davis Martin will share the mound with Shane McClanahan to kick off this three-game weekend set.

Davis, officially taking over Dallas Keuchel’s old spot in the rotation as well as Vince Velasquez’s (for the time being), holds a 0-1 record and a 1.80 ERA (5.20 xERA). Second-year starter McClanahan sports a 5-2 record and a 2.01 ERA (2.45 xERA). The South Side offense could find its spark against the Tampa Bay lefty, but he will be a challenge.

This lineup will be tasked in getting it done:

To be honest, this is not the worst lineup TLR has constructed.

As for the Devil Rays, they’ll line up like so:

Wander Franco remains on the IL, but rookie Vidal Brujan finds his spot in the starting lineup.

It’s a 6:10 p.m. CT start this Friday evening on NBC Sports Chicago. The Good Guys did take the series two games to one back in April (scoring three runs in all three games), and they look to do the same starting tonight (but hopefully scoring more runs this time)!