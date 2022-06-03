Bird App Recap: Oh, another three runs. Nice

You know what? I am not even sure this matters.

White Sox announce Davis Martin will start tonight instead of Vince Velasquez, who is headed to the IL with a groin strain.



Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman reinstated from restricted list, while Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert head back to Triple-A Charlotte — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 3, 2022

At least the Sox are facing a lefty tonight ...

I was excited for like a split second. pic.twitter.com/E6iiEkNTkf — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 3, 2022

Pitching Ninja about to become a Tampa Shane McClana-stan account.

Shane McClanahan, Dirty 82mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/WZSgYXsip7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 3, 2022

Odds are against him, but I can’t say it’s impossible against this Sox offense.

McLanahan on pace for a 27K perfect game — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 3, 2022

Alright, I’ll bite. This seems like it could be more fun than watching the score tonight,

Rays vs White Sox bingo, 6/3/2022 pic.twitter.com/ZYYPg0ZGaP — BingoBrad (@RaysBingo) June 3, 2022

The White Sox giving up free bases and runs? Well, I never!

This wouldn’t be happening under Seby Zavala’s watch — Joe Resis (@JResis) June 3, 2022

Just need a few guys to get healthy and this team is going to be a rocket ship!

The year is 2030… we are still waiting for the White Sox to get healthy and turn it around. pic.twitter.com/Ck9ogc8mKN — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 3, 2022

We’re all hurt, buddy.

Checking on my bingo card

After 1, we've got some movement on the board. pic.twitter.com/LwSOpQ1xnK — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 3, 2022

The Sox have been walking a lot more than just Rays batters recently.

Uh oh the Whitesox did it again pic.twitter.com/JFEXg36t5k — Charlie Parker (@cmparker999) June 3, 2022

Wondering how the Dash offense would look in place of the big league team?

I told y’all to pay attention to this guy. He’s just like his dad, a grinder. The kid can rake. https://t.co/UtByxqSsTy — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) June 3, 2022

Wait, did Gordon Beckham just tell us to #EnjoyTheRide?

gordon’s giving me false HOPE DAMMIT — sage (23-26) (@grasmaniyandal) June 4, 2022

After four, we already got a chance at our first BINGO.

All eyes on a long homer pic.twitter.com/YwzOTrZbzT — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022

Trying to get a Twitter fight started to motivate the team (somehow).

Yoan carrying the team. As usual. — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022

It worked!

That ball got out of here in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/5Hkgo9d6Sa — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 4, 2022

Fans in the ballpark confirm that things are indeed, going great.

Sousa’s first warm up pitch goes 5 feet over yaz’s head



Second goes a foot and a half over his head



Yeah this game is over. — Revan hates the White Sox (@Iamsharknado) June 4, 2022

Might be another night waiting on a little #WildPitchOffense.

White Sox offense pic.twitter.com/la463Ae1p8 — joe bright (@joeysox1952) June 4, 2022

Man, scoring more than three runs looks SO FUN!

The #Rays have a 4 run lead again! Ji-Man Choi with a 3 RBI night! #RaysUp 6-2! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xdZktNTiY1 — Robert (@THERobertL) June 4, 2022

The man has the patience of a saint.

I feel bad for Jason Benetti. He has to stay positive and pretend like this team has promise — Negative Sux Fan (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 4, 2022

Ah, truly simpler times.—

Remember when the White Sox were supposed to be better than Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/c36P7HqVra — White Sox Sal ⚾⚾ (@kimcheesal) June 4, 2022

Good Vibes is NOT. HAVING. IT.

I SWEAR TO GOD — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 4, 2022

With this new level of insanity, Sox Twitter reaches a new spiritual low on the year.

I'm gonna be real now.



Luis Robert might be kind of bad. — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 4, 2022

Wait, when did the party start?!

For all you non-Twitter users, just so you know that likes aren’t everything

I leave you with the ACTUAL best tweet of the night