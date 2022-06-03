Bird App Recap: Oh, another three runs. Nice

You know what? I am not even sure this matters.
White Sox announce Davis Martin will start tonight instead of Vince Velasquez, who is headed to the IL with a groin strain.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 3, 2022
Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman reinstated from restricted list, while Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert head back to Triple-A Charlotte
At least the Sox are facing a lefty tonight ...
I was excited for like a split second. pic.twitter.com/E6iiEkNTkf— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 3, 2022
Pitching Ninja about to become a Tampa Shane McClana-stan account.
Shane McClanahan, Dirty 82mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/WZSgYXsip7— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 3, 2022
Odds are against him, but I can’t say it’s impossible against this Sox offense.
McLanahan on pace for a 27K perfect game— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 3, 2022
Alright, I’ll bite. This seems like it could be more fun than watching the score tonight,
Rays vs White Sox bingo, 6/3/2022 pic.twitter.com/ZYYPg0ZGaP— BingoBrad (@RaysBingo) June 3, 2022
The White Sox giving up free bases and runs? Well, I never!
This wouldn’t be happening under Seby Zavala’s watch— Joe Resis (@JResis) June 3, 2022
Just need a few guys to get healthy and this team is going to be a rocket ship!
The year is 2030… we are still waiting for the White Sox to get healthy and turn it around. pic.twitter.com/Ck9ogc8mKN— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 3, 2022
We’re all hurt, buddy.
I am hurt. https://t.co/Rkm9a8VkrD— WaySouthSox (@WaySouthSox) June 3, 2022
Checking on my bingo card
After 1, we've got some movement on the board. pic.twitter.com/LwSOpQ1xnK— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 3, 2022
The Sox have been walking a lot more than just Rays batters recently.
Uh oh the Whitesox did it again pic.twitter.com/JFEXg36t5k— Charlie Parker (@cmparker999) June 3, 2022
Wondering how the Dash offense would look in place of the big league team?
I told y’all to pay attention to this guy. He’s just like his dad, a grinder. The kid can rake. https://t.co/UtByxqSsTy— Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) June 3, 2022
Wait, did Gordon Beckham just tell us to #EnjoyTheRide?
gordon’s giving me false HOPE DAMMIT— sage (23-26) (@grasmaniyandal) June 4, 2022
After four, we already got a chance at our first BINGO.
All eyes on a long homer pic.twitter.com/YwzOTrZbzT— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022
Trying to get a Twitter fight started to motivate the team (somehow).
Yoan carrying the team. As usual.— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022
It worked!
That ball got out of here in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/5Hkgo9d6Sa— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 4, 2022
Fans in the ballpark confirm that things are indeed, going great.
Sousa’s first warm up pitch goes 5 feet over yaz’s head— Revan hates the White Sox (@Iamsharknado) June 4, 2022
Second goes a foot and a half over his head
Yeah this game is over.
Might be another night waiting on a little #WildPitchOffense.
White Sox offense pic.twitter.com/la463Ae1p8— joe bright (@joeysox1952) June 4, 2022
Man, scoring more than three runs looks SO FUN!
The #Rays have a 4 run lead again! Ji-Man Choi with a 3 RBI night! #RaysUp 6-2! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xdZktNTiY1— Robert (@THERobertL) June 4, 2022
The man has the patience of a saint.
I feel bad for Jason Benetti. He has to stay positive and pretend like this team has promise— Negative Sux Fan (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 4, 2022
Ah, truly simpler times.—
Remember when the White Sox were supposed to be better than Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/c36P7HqVra— White Sox Sal ⚾⚾ (@kimcheesal) June 4, 2022
Good Vibes is NOT. HAVING. IT.
I SWEAR TO GOD— jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 4, 2022
With this new level of insanity, Sox Twitter reaches a new spiritual low on the year.
I'm gonna be real now.— Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 4, 2022
Luis Robert might be kind of bad.
Wait, when did the party start?!
June 4, 2022
For all you non-Twitter users, just so you know that likes aren’t everything
I leave you with the ACTUAL best tweet of the night
Feat. Santana https://t.co/spm0r86cHy— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022
