Bird App Recap: At least José racked up those singles

Even for the 2022 White Sox, this is must-watch television
Michael Kopech. Shohei Ohtani.— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 30, 2022
Tune in NOW | https://t.co/vaMO7bu7Ze pic.twitter.com/mXtY9M7OUW
Sox fans doing all they can, from coast to coast.
I may have to get my kid to start a “fire Tony” chant. #whitesox lots of Sox fans. pic.twitter.com/eAkDvbky5g— kurt squire (@ksquire) June 30, 2022
Nicky No-Glove, amirite?
better than nick madrigal tbh https://t.co/Xe29XRtRgG— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 30, 2022
Describe the White Sox offense in one word:
Sigh— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) June 30, 2022
How about Kopech’s first inning?
Yikes— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) June 30, 2022
Turns out we aren’t really so different, after all.
This is pretty interchangeable with a 2005 World Series cap https://t.co/7eIeHfeTQp— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) June 30, 2022
Trust him more than Rick, at this point.
Knights’ acting manager Ryan Newman thinks Eloy is getting close.— jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) June 30, 2022
@FutureSox @whitesox @dailywhitesox pic.twitter.com/9eqZgBrsjb
In other news:
Omfg ohtani— Happy Man (@mymankatzslab) June 30, 2022
The game is boring, but the booth is getting saucy.
June 30, 2022
Reminder: We all choose where to use our energy.
If #WhiteSox fans simply stopped complaining about Leury Garcia they'd have enough time to.....— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 30, 2022
- Turn their side hustle into a career
- Read 100 books per year
- Get in good enough shape to actually get laid
No regrets.
It's always Leury up with 2 outs and multiple runners on base— Brandon Stokes (@ChiSoxStokes) June 30, 2022
If nothing else, the Sox offense is consistent in some ways.
2 on, no outs, and score no runs. This was a scheduled tweet.— BZ (@SoxInsane) June 30, 2022
But, how are you with the bases loaded?
Got on base all 3 times in my softball game tonight, put me in the White Sox lineup— Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) June 30, 2022
These West Coast games taking it out on everyone.
These games being on at a normal time is really throwing me lol idk how you people do it. I just want to go to fucking bed with cartoons on— eric (@wordandvoided) June 30, 2022
Many people have been saying this.
5 and 2/3rds, Ohtani is a bum— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 30, 2022
Who wants to read 100 books, anyway?
Death, Taxes, Leury killing rallies— professional hater (35-38) (@grasmaniyandal) June 30, 2022
If you rearrange the letters in Sunk Cost Fallacy you can spell Leury Garcia.— Johnny Glynn (@JohnnyGlynn) June 30, 2022
Whenever Andrew Vaughn’s not on screen, all the other characters should be asking, “Where’s Andrew?”
TLR wanted to give Vaughn 2 days off (tired legs). Otherwise that was the perfect spot to use him. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9lSN5TFLqO— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) June 30, 2022
Why is a struggling Leury hitting and not a known lefty destroyer Vaughn not hitting??— Teej (@ChiSoxTeej) June 30, 2022
Has anyone seen this man? pic.twitter.com/OzA1Hy9omN— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) June 30, 2022
Meanwhile, RIP Jake Burger, we hardly knew ye.
RIP Jake Burger. Can only assume he passed away since he never gets ABs anymore— Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 30, 2022
Forget about whether or not the Sox will win tonight, let’s start asking REAL questions:
Would you watch a Tony La Russa sex tape?— soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) June 30, 2022
#wildpitchoffense to the rescue
#wildpitchoffense leading the White Sox in RBIs this year— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) June 30, 2022
Heart stopper:
I didn't laugh until I saw Luis Robert laughing. pic.twitter.com/bZoDvtTBqC— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 30, 2022
And we have runners in scoring position!
This Sox season is the Leury Garcia of Sox seasons.— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) June 30, 2022
Any of ya’ll remember 2021?
For all you Leury fans. #ChangetheGame WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/BKtUYyYG5j— Melissa (@soxmom72) June 30, 2022
Heard you guys were asking for a pinch-hitter:
OH BUT HE BRINGS IN ZAVALA WITH ONE OUT LEFT IN THE GAME. GET THIS MAN OUT #CWSvsLAA— Windycityfour (@windycityfour) June 30, 2022
Pretty sure most of the team already left this morning.
Headed to San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/bPx0oHR5CG— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 30, 2022
Make sure it’s something that doesn’t involve the White Sox!
Enjoy your off day tomorrow, Sox fans. Do something fun. pic.twitter.com/g6aPUst1tM— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 30, 2022
Loading comments...