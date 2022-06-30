White Sox Minor League Update: June 30, 2022

Box score link

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Charlotte Knights lost. Despite your failure to stop me, you’ve heard that one 48 times this season as their record drops to 27-48 (.360 winning percentage). They scored just five runs on 12 hits and left nine on base, walking once and going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Eight of those 12 hits came in the last three innings, over which the Knights scored five runs. Blake Rutherford’s seventh-inning blast, his eighth, was the first strike back against the Norfolk Tides. In the eighth inning, Logan Glass and Lenyn Sosa both singled to open the frame, then Laz Rivera doubled them both in and took third on the errant throw. After Zach Remillard walked and Rutherford was hit by a pitch, Micker Adolfo came through with an RBI base hit before Xavier Fernández grounded out to end the inning.

In the ninth and trailing 6-3, Glass again hit a lead-off single and Sosa again singled behind him, scoring him from second after a wild pitch. Although Carlos Pérez singled Sosa to second, the two would be stranded, leaving the final score at 6-5 Tides.

RALLY TIME!!!



Lenyn Sosa with his third hit of the game! It's an RBI single and we're within one run in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/fBb5RqF5X4 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 1, 2022

At the other end of this game, starting pitcher Kyle Kubat went four innings and gave up exactly one run in three of them, two of those solo dongs. Then it was a succession of relievers throwing exactly one inning. Rafael Dolis, Declan Cronin, and Brandon Finnegan were scoreless in theirs; Bennett Sousa (one run) and Kade McClure (two, both on Tristan Gray’s 17th homer of the season) were not.

Sosa batted leadoff and played shortstop in his AAA debut. He went 3-for-5, all singles, and we are so proud of him. Eloy Jiménez did not play.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 3-for-5, R, RBI

Laz Rivera (2B): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Carlos Pérez (DH): 2-for-5

Zach Remillard (3B): 1-for-4, BB

Blake Rutherford (CF): 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP

Logan Glass (LF): 2-for-4, 2 R vote view results 0% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 3-for-5, R, RBI (0 votes)

0% Laz Rivera (2B): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez (DH): 2-for-5 (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (3B): 1-for-4, BB (0 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (CF): 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass (LF): 2-for-4, 2 R (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Ryder Jones (1B): 0-for-5, 4 K

Nick Ciuffo (C): 0-for-3, K, pickoff (1B)

Kyle Kubat: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Bennett Sousa: IP, H, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Kade McClure: IP, H, 2 R, BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Ryder Jones (1B): 0-for-5, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Nick Ciuffo (C): 0-for-3, K, pickoff (1B) (0 votes)

0% Kyle Kubat: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Bennett Sousa: IP, H, R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Kade McClure: IP, H, 2 R, BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

In a stark contrast to the Knights, the Barons went 9-for-22 with runners in scoring position; like the Knights, they scored five runs in the late innings, but unlike the Knights, they also had a five-run inning beforehand, enough to secure the victory.

Coming into today’s game, Jason Bilous had a three-start stretch going of 16 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 8 BB, 20 K, good for a 1.69 ERA; today, though, he was back to struggling, with a double, wild pitch, and walk in the first inning (no score), a double, two walks, and a wild pitch in the second (two runs), and two singles and a double in the third (one run). He walked four and was removed with 99 pitches and one out in the fifth; he did, however, strike out nine.

Brian Glowicki came in with a runner on first and one out. He walked a batter, but retired the rest of the side without further damage. In 1 ⅔ scoreless innings, he walked three and struck out three.

Fraser Ellard and Edgar Navarro wrapped things up, Ellard allowing one run on four baserunners, Navarro with one run over two innings on a solo shot.

The Barons entered the fourth inning trailing 3-0 and did not stay there for long. Raudy Read hit a lead-off single and the Chattanooga Lookouts hit a Craig Dedelow. The newly-promoted Moisés Castillo singled to load the bases with nobody out, and after Yoelqui Céspedes struck out, Ian Dawkins drove two in with a base hit to make it 3-2 Lookouts. Evan Skoug also struck out, then Luis Curbelo doubled to clear both baserunners and give the Barons the 4-3 lead. DJ Burt singled in Curbelo to make it 5-3, then was picked off and caught stealing second for the last out of the inning (he did steal his 21st base in this game, at least).

With two outs in the sixth, they extended their lead, Dawkins doubling for the ninth time and Skoug singling him in, taking second on the throwing error. He scored on Curbelo’s subsequent single, putting the Barons up 7-3.

Céspedes singled home Dedelow in the seventh after the latter walked (8-3), then in the eighth, Curbelo singled, José Rodríguez singled, and Dedelow singled for a more comfortable 9-4 cushion. Castillo doubled in Rodríguez for good measure to give the Barons their 10th and final run.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB, PO/CS

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 K, HBP

Moisés Castillo (2B): 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, 2 K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Evan Skoug (C): 1-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K, runner CS (2B)

Luis Curbelo (1B): 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K vote view results 0% DJ Burt (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB, PO/CS (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (2B): 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins (LF): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Evan Skoug (C): 1-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K, runner CS (2B) (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (1B): 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-5, R, K, E

Raudy Read (DH): 1-for-5, R, K

Jason Bilous: 4 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 9 K, 2 WP vote view results 0% José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-5, R, K, E (0 votes)

0% Raudy Read (DH): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

0% Jason Bilous: 4 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 9 K, 2 WP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Dash starter Chase Solesky had an uncharacteristic-of-late bad outing, giving up five runs in three innings instead of the other way round, and it was enough for the loss. He ran into trouble immediately, loading the bases with singles in the first inning but only allowing one run out of it; he gave up four more singles and three more runs in the second, then no singles but a walk and a home run in his final inning, the third.

Everhett Hazelwood got through two scoreless innings, a walk his only baserunner, and Luis Amaya allowed a solo shot while striking out five over two. Interestingly, Drew Dalquist closed out this game, giving up one hit and striking out two in the bottom of the eighth. His last start was June 26 and he went four innings and 60 pitches; he has never pitched out of the bullpen before.

Luis Mieses has now homered in two straight ballgames, his seventh of the season leading off the second and giving the Dash their first run of the day. Bryan Ramos went deep as well for the 12th time and Colson Montgomery did not, but he did hit an RBI single in the eighth for the third and final Dash run.

Duke Ellis scored that last run and was 1-for-3 with a walk on the night. He also stole his 30th base, one ahead of the Cannon Ballers’ Wilber Sánchez for the organizational lead.

Montgomery’s eighth-inning single extended his on-base streak to 38 games. He also grounded into a double play though, so the jury is still out.

Aberdeen IronBirds winning pitcher Peter Van “Great Lakes” Loon improved his record to 8-0 with the victory. The Dash are 37-35 overall.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K, SB

Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, GIDP

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Tyler Osik (C): 2-for-4

Keegan Fish (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, K, GIDP

Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-2, BB vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (C): 2-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-2, BB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Chase Solesky: 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, BB, 3 K (L) vote view results 0% Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, BB, 3 K (L) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you that Norge Vera was not only scored upon again, he was scored upon twice, and walked as many as he struck out, four (no hits tho!!). In 2 ⅔ innings, he threw 56 pitches, just 26 for strikes. He was hung with his first professional loss and as such is now an officially christened member of the White Sox organization.

In relief, Haylen Green pitched 2 ⅓ strong innings, striking out two and walking none. Liam Jenkins, a recent minor league free agent signing, gave up two runs, walking two and striking out none over one inning; in five outings with the Ballers, he has been scored upon four times. Nick Gallagher, another recent signing, had a better result, striking out three over two scoreless.

This one did all come down to the ninth, but it got there in an offense-light way. The Ballers didn’t score until the fourth, when DJ Gladney led off with his 14th home run.

Then they didn’t score again until the ninth, trailing 4-1. Gladney again started things off, singling and advancing to second on a one-out wild pitch, then scoring on Samil Polanco’s two-out single. Benyamín Bailey and Misael González both walked, loading the bases with the tying run at second, but James Beard flied out to end the game.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? DJ Gladney (1B): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB, GIDP

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, K, E

Samil Polanco (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, BB, K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney (1B): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, K, E (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, BB, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

Misael González (RF): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

James Beard (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, outfield assist (2B)

Norge Vera: 2 ⅔ IP, 0 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K (L)

Liam Jenkins: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, HBP vote view results 0% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Misael González (RF): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% James Beard (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Norge Vera: 2 ⅔ IP, 0 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K (L) (0 votes)

0% Liam Jenkins: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, HBP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Righty Jerry Burke made his first appearance of the season, a rehab start for the ACL Sox, and the results were not good! Shaking off the rust, Burke allowed two runs in each inning he pitched, despite a first-inning pickoff helping his own cause (and a balk hurting it). He also hit one batter with a pitch and gave up a double.

Carlos Hinestroza also gave up a pair of runs over one inning before Alejandro Mateo was finally able to hold the ACL A’s scoreless for one. Manuel Veloz pitched the final there innings and allowed one run, unearned on first baseman Dario Borrero’s error.

Seven hits is a little light even for a seven-inning game, but four of those went for extra bases. The ACL Sox enjoyed a three-run second; with two outs, Jhoneiker Betancourt doubled, Elijah Tatís knocked him in with a base hit, and Alvaro Aguero doubled in Tatís. Aguero scored on a Cam Butler single, but Butler was stranded on second after stealing.

Their only other run came off the bat of Luis Pineda, a lead-off third-inning dinger. The Sox did not draw a walk and struck out seven times. They are 7-11.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Cam Butler (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, SB

Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3

Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 1-for-3, 2B, R

Elijah Tatís (2B): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI vote view results 0% Cam Butler (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 1-for-3, 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Elijah Tatís (2B): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, 2 K

Dario Borrero (1B): 0-for-3

Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-3, 2 K

Jerry Burke: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, BB, K, balk, HBP, PO (1B) (L)

Carlos Hinestroza: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB vote view results 0% Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 0-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jerry Burke: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, BB, K, balk, HBP, PO (1B) (L) (0 votes)

0% Carlos Hinestroza: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The DSL Sox were, ominously, infinitely delayed.