White Sox Minor League Update: June 3, 2022

The Knights did not redeem themselves from last night’s loss, instead falling to 18-34 with their 8-2 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Friday. The headline here is Lance Lynn, whose name astute readers may recognize—he actually is not considered a prospect and will not be remaining on the Knights long-term as he develops his baseball skills the way prospects do. Rather, he is what is known as a “major leaguer,” someone who has played above the AAA level, who is doing something called “rehabbing” (making better) an “injury” (what it’s called when it hurts).

Lynn’s pedigree was no help for the Knights; he gave up a solo home run in the second inning and a home run that followed up a double in the fourth, lining himself up for the loss. Other than those three hits, a walk, and a first-inning single erased on a double play, Lynn was steady. He pitched four full innings and was not visibly exploding or mutilated when he walked off the mound for the final time.

Andrew Perez gave up two earned runs in relief and so did Kade McClure, who additionally gave up an unearned run thanks to Mark Payton’s error in right field. Hunter Schryver was not scored upon in one inning of work.

The only two runs scored by Charlotte came in the fifth inning. Adam Haseley, who entered the game batting .381/.435/.691 over his last 10 games played in the outfield, hit a one-out double and scored on a Seby Zavala base hit. Blake Rutherford singled Zavala to second and Zach Remillard doubled him in.

The Knights did not draw a walk. Romy González was the only batter with more than one hit. Eloy Jiménez did not play.

Craig Dedelow extended his system-wide dinger lead to three, hitting his 13th of the year to lengthen the gap between himself and teammate Lenyn Sosa, who has 10; nobody on the major league White Sox has more than seven. However, neither that nor Yoelqui Céspedes’ ninth home run were enough to put the Barons on top as they dropped their 31st game of the year, 10-5.

Dedelow actually started the scoring for both teams, singling in Tyler Neslony in the first inning to give the Barons a 1-0 lead, but the Smokies quickly had an answer by scoring four runs in the first off Barons starter Kaleb Roper. Over three total innings, Roper gave up seven runs, walked five, and struck out one. Three more runs came in the third to essentially end the game, and once Roper exited, Yoelvin Silven went ahead and gave up three more runs in the fourth to make it 10-1. Declan Cronin and Brian Glowicki both contributed two scoreless innings, but unfortunately, neither of them were so good that the rules of baseball changed and subtracted runs from the other team.

José Rodríguez drove in a run in the fifth, the only non-dinger run, singling in Evan Skoug from a walk and then getting nabbed trying to take second on the throw. Skoug walked twice; Dedelow, Neslony, and DJ Burt were the other batters to reach base multiple times.

Chase Solesky got the start for this one yesterday, but was rained out after two scoreless innings. Jesus Valles stepped in, or rather, on the mound in his stead for doubleheader game one; he allowed a double and a home run in both innings he pitched, five runs scoring total. Cooper Bradford had a very nice outing, though, keeping the Dash’s hopes alive with three scoreless, and by the time Vince Vannelle entered to pitch a scoreless ninth, it was no longer even a save situation for him.

Greenville put up those two crooked numbers early, but the Dash responded with the same numbers in the same order, just starting an inning later. In the fourth, Oscar Colás singled and was immediately driven in on Bryan Ramos’s eighth home run. The third run of the inning was courtesy of Harvin Mendoza, who singled after Luis Mieses drew a walk and advanced to second on Tyler Osik’s base hit. Osik was also a central player in the fifth inning, his seventh double of the year knocking in both Colás (single) and Ramos (walk), tying it up 5-5.

The Dash added five more in the seventh on either two or five swings of the bat, depending on how you look at it; Ivan González, Colás, and Ramos all singled to start the inning and Mieses brought them all home with a grand slam, his fourth dinger of the year. Osik, perhaps feeling left out, made it back-to-back dongs, his also his fourth this year.

Colás and Osik had three hits each; Ramos had two hits and drew a walk.

Game two went even better; Drew Dalquist threw a top five start of his entire career and the Dash blanked the Drive over seven innings. The only real trouble Dalquist ran into was at the very start of the ballgame, when he walked the first batter faced and then balked him to second, where he would remain. He induced a double play in the second to wipe out a single and pitched around a lead-off single and another balk in the fourth; Adam Hackenberg took care of another single for him in the fifth by catching the runner stealing, and the only other batter to reach was also via single in the sixth, doing no harm. Dalquist took 74 pitches to complete six innings, walking only that first batter. Isaiah Carranza finished it out with a scoreless seventh (doubleheader ninth), something he sorely needed after giving up 10 runs over his last two-thirds innings (seven earned, to be fair).

There wasn’t much happening at the plate for the Dash, but there didn’t need to be. The only absolutely necessary run came in the first inning on an absolutely classic Duke Ellis Special: the speedy outfielder walked from the leadoff spot, stole second base (his 21st, good for second in the league), advancing to third on a balk (could not love to see it more), then scoring on a Moisés Castillo ground ball out (I have no parenthetical comment for the Moisés Castillo ground ball out).

Their two insurance runs came in the third, and for those of you wondering whether another balk was involved, I have some good news. Jason Matthews and Colás both singled, putting runners on first and second, so they advanced to second and third when the Drive pitcher balked, the third of the ballgame out of four total. Immediately post-balk, Ramos hit that old baseball standby, the two-run pop fly single lost by the right fielder in the lights and too far away for the second baseman to reach.

The Augusta GreenJackets did much more with their six hits than the Cannon Ballers did, probably because they also walked two more times and made two fewer errors. Kohl Simas continues to impress on the mound, throwing 43 pitches (29 strikes) in three shutout innings before being removed. Brian Carrion got the ignominious ⅓-inning-L after an appearance that went walk, home run, single, stolen base, walk, walk, strikeout, run-scoring fielder’s choice/error.

Bowen Plagge (which is what you get when Carrion stinks for too long) struck out the remaining two batters and ended up pitching two more outs than Simas did. He allowed just one run on one hit over 3 ⅔ innings, that one a solo home run to the same guy who hit one off Carrion. Christian Edwards pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Cannon Ballers couldn’t do much against JJ Niekro, son of Joe, and the rest of the GreenJackets staff. Misael González had the honor here of having the only type of RBI you can grimace about, the GIDP-RBI. The other Cannon Ballers run was scored one inning later, in the third, Wes Kath going deep for the fourth time. He had two hits, as did Samil Polanco, who also drew a walk. Keegan Fish reached twice as well.

Shortstop Wilber Sánchez only reached on error, but he did steal his system-leading 22nd bag of the year, trading off the top spot with Duke Ellis from the Dash. Sánchez stole a ridiculous 17 bases in the month of May and was caught stealing only twice.

