Meet the Players: Brian O’Neill

Though born on the north side, Brian and his siblings were raised as White Sox fans, by a father who was a born South Sider and knew to raise his kids with decency and dignity. He’s grateful to have attached himself to an underdog, and being a White Sox fan has probably informed his writing on war, politics, and literature more than he’d like to admit.

Hometown Evanston

White Sox fan since 1983 — not a front-runner, just a toddler

First White Sox memory Harold Baines hit a home run at the first game I was at — couldn’t tell you anything else, but it felt special. This was probably 1984, 1985, so the teams were bad. But it felt like being part of something big.

Favorite White Sox memory Possibly being at the last game at the old place, but also, being with my dad and my siblings when Paulie gloved the last out of the World Series. Sheer joy, and the happiness that we were all together.

Favorite White Sox player Tim Anderson

Next White Sox statue José Abreu, if there is any justice in the world

Next White Sox retired number 79, especially if this team turns it around and wins the whole damn thing

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Hot dog, popcorn if I am feely “spicy.” For whatever reason, I just eat what I ate as a kid.

Favorite Baseball Movie “Everybody Wants Some,” Richard Linklater’s shaggy dog of a college baseball movie. The kids are drunk idiots, but truly love the game, and the conversations about pitching and the team dynamics feel really authentic. I love how much they all clearly love baseball. And it’s a funny, smart, low-key movie. It’s Linklater.

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle Yes

Joe Jackson God yes

Paul Konerko Gah ... no, as painful as it is

Dick Allen Absolutely

Chris Sale Not yet

South Side Sox on the Field I pitch for softball, but don’t think that translates. Outfield.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. False. The thinking part shudders at the unthinkingness of the autonomic, and wonders which part is more important.