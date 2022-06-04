Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Rays 2

Coming fresh off an embarrassing sweep in Toronto and a loss last night to the Rays, let's see if Tony La Russa has learned his lesson with the lineup today.

Oh.

It feels so great to be a White Sox fan.

Every mornings the same. Log in to Twitter, no one’s enjoying the ride — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 4, 2022

Y'all remember when the White Sox training staff put Brett Lawrie in orthotics and ended his career? Are they doing the same thing to Moncada? — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 4, 2022

How are the White Sox doing so far? It’s still 0-0 at least.

1st inning 3 straight ground outs

2nd inning 3 straight pop outs



— Adam (@chicagoisgoated) June 4, 2022

I would like it if the white sox won one (1) game today — Thierry Ennui (@just_a_worm25) June 4, 2022

We’ve reached the bottom of the second with two outs. Guess what happens next?

Three walks for Dylan Ceast first time through Rays lineup. Two in row fills bases with 2 out in 2nd, brings out Ethan Katz. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 4, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/5fLST3qruz — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) June 4, 2022

Dylan Cease somehow escaped the bases loaded jam unscathed.

Dylan Got out of it. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) June 4, 2022

Yasmani Grandal once again gets himself out thanks to his turtle like speed, but an important question was asked.

Who wins in a race, Yasmani Grandal or Tony LaRussa? — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) June 4, 2022

Danny Mendick gets on base. Followed by Reese McGuire.

Danny Mendick out here having his 2011 Brent Lillibridge season... — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 4, 2022

Imagine playing Josh Harrison over Danny Mendick right now.



7 hits in his last 4 starts. — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 4, 2022

Obviously, the White Sox were unable to capitalize with two runners on.

two on, one out for the lead off hitter: leury garcia

what could go wrong ?

(he grounded into a double play lolz)

i’m sick of la russas atrocious lineups idc i’m done — hannah lamotta (@hannahlamotta) June 4, 2022

Still scoreless but hey —

mcguire can actually pick someone off?!? starting catcher everyday idgaf — (@likedemolition) June 4, 2022

~Internal screaming~

6 walks for Cease? Total bust tbh. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 4, 2022

If Gordon immediately picked up that Dylan has a different delivery for his change-up, you can guarantee everyone on the Rays did as well. — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 4, 2022

The Rays score two runs and Twitter suddenly went dark.

Legitimately don’t see the Sox winning a game the next week — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 4, 2022

Am I crying, or is it allergies from all the cottonwood flying around? #whitesox — Laura (@lakemiwsox) June 4, 2022

Aaron Bummer entered for Cease, but didn’t last long.

I don’t think Bummer likes TLR — Luis Robert Barons (@FlyerSox) June 4, 2022

But once again, the lack of hits doesn’t give anyone any optimism.

Frank Menichino needs to be fired. This is an inexcusable lack of offensive production. I know it won’t fix everything, but this can not be the status quo that we live with — Daniel Levy (@levy_daniel_) June 4, 2022

Phillies already fired Girardi. Usually teams that are falling flat do something, especially when they have lofty goals. White Sox won’t. This franchise isn’t serious. Never has been. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 4, 2022

A couple of bloops put the White Sox back in the game. Finally, life! Mendick singles and gets Adam Engel across home plate.

Engel(s) seized the means of run production — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) June 4, 2022

Starting 2B when TA comes back. https://t.co/53PpMYMNjr — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 4, 2022

Jake Burger pinch-hit for McGuire and a wild Burger bomb happened. The pups love him.

The Scoreboard’s dog says great job, @Burgatron13!! pic.twitter.com/q8SLN3ts9U — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) June 4, 2022

This season may very well hinge on Jake Burger, Adam Engel, and Danny Mendick being daily contributors. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 4, 2022

Good guys are up, 3-2.

I don’t even know what to do. How should we act? A lead? — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) June 4, 2022

Kendall Graveman came in for the eighth and uh ... was not great. La Russa’s 3-D chess is really at work here.

No one up in the Sox pen, Graveman is on his own — Revan hates the White Sox (@Iamsharknado) June 4, 2022

The vibes are good, though. Graveman escaped a jam thanks to a great throw to first from Danny Mendick, and had it not worked out, it would be a tie ballgame.

CALL YOUR SONS CALL YOUR DAUGHTERS



CALL YOUR FRIENDS CALL YOUR NEIGHBORS



THE WHITE SOX HAVE A LEAD GOING INTO THE NINTH INNING — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 4, 2022

This is awesome! Being on the other side of losing — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 4, 2022

It’s time for Liam Hendriks.

Liam Hendriks on for the 9th with a 3-2 lead pic.twitter.com/K7IoTUzO53 — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) June 4, 2022

OK, maybe not the best vibes. But way more positive than last night.

Who wants to bet Hendriks gives up a homerun? — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) June 4, 2022

Hendriks hasn’t pitched in quite some time, so he’s not messing around.

the south slydah is indeed, south slyding — janice (@scuriiosa) June 4, 2022

But that’s a White Sox winner, friends!