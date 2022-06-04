White Sox Minor League Update: June 4, 2022

Charlotte comes up short after tying the game 3-3 in the eighth inning, only for the bullpen to allow the winning run in the next half-inning. The Knights are now 18-35 on the season, yeah, pretty terrible. This loss was more on the offense today, with three runs scored and just six hits. No batter in the lineup had two hits, though Eloy Jiménez reached base twice on walks and Yolbert Sánchez reached on a single and a walk. Yolbert would also add a stolen base and, weirdly, Yermín Mercedes stole a base this evening, too. So, some guys still reached twice, woo hoo, and had some fun on the base paths.

On the pitching side, it was a kind of hybrid bullpen game. Brody Koerner started the game and went four innings because his pitch count was pretty low (64). He did allow two of the four runs, but was on track for a quality start. Steven Moyers, the arm that replaced Koerner, was the best of the bunch. He went 2 1⁄ 3 innings with no runs allowed. This was his first game in Triple-A since his promotion, so good for him on doing well (he had a 5.61 ERA with Birmingham).

Birmingham got out to a quick 7-0 lead and almost Blewett. No, that is not a misspelling, Chris Blewett allowed all six runs to fuel the comeback for Tennessee over the fourth and fifth innings. Thankfully, the bullpen shut it down to end the game and get the win. Taylor Broadway, Edgar Navarro, and Fraser Ellard threw shutout seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to end the game. It was Ellard’s second save in Double-A.

On offense, all seven runs came in the first four innings, including two homers. DJ Burt and Lenyn Sosa both hit homers in the fourth inning. Psst, Rick Hahn, promote Lenyn Sosa now. It was his 11th homer of the season.

Lenyn Sosa is on a mission. The 2R shot interrupts an onlooker enjoying his frosty beverage. Dawkins scores. #Barons up 7-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/n3yyYjOISZ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 5, 2022

Sosa, Tyler Neslony, and Yoelqui Céspedes had two hits each. Céspedes had a very productive day, with four RBIs and a double to help. He has been on a tear lately, and almost has his OPS (.798) cracking a more respectable .800 mark. Céspedes has been a disappointment this year, but maybe he just needed time to reminded us that he is a top prospect in the system.

In his best start of the season, Jordan Mikel went five innings with no earned runs allowed (there was an unearned run off of a Moises Castillo throwing error) with just three hits and two walks off. Because he has only recently turned a starter, Mikel’s 79 pitches do not look like much but by this time next year, he probably goes another inning or two. Just to show how good the command was today, Mikel only threw 29 balls out of all those pitches.

If only he did go longer, because the bullpen gave up the lead right away.

However, there was just enough offense to help get a win at the end of the day. Alsander Womack was the only offense for the first six innings. He hit not one but two homers. Here is the second:

Womack would add a double for a third hit, as he hit all the extra-base hits for the Dash today. Oscar Colás would drive in the winning run with what looked like could have been a homer if the wall wasn’t oddly high in center field. He settled for a triple.

Colas with a ✨triple✨ to put the Dash in the lead!



Drive 3 | Dash 4 pic.twitter.com/HBOKYEFo5J — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 5, 2022

Kannapolis got out to an early 3-0 lead, but a six-run third inning by Augusta led the way to a heartbreaking loss. Heartbreaking? Well, a CBs comeback was very close to complete.

First off, it was another great game for the top 2021 draft picks. Wes Kath was a part of the three-run first inning, with his fifth homer of the season. It was one of his two hits, and he added a couple of walks for four trips to the bases.

Wes Kath starts off the scoring for the #Ballers with a big knock. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/beVS5tw5m5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 4, 2022

Colson Montgomery did not have as good a day (no extra-base hits), but he still had three singles to help raise his batting average to .308 on the season. It was not all about them though: Colby Smelley and Samil Polanco had two hits each as well, and Polanco had the one double of those four hits.

On the pitching side, that six-run third inning can be attributed to Noah Owen. He just did not have it today. He allowed six hits, two of which were homers, in his journey to six earned runs. The bullpen was obviously better, going the next 5 2⁄ 3 with one run allowed, to give the offense a chance. The relievers truly did give Kannapolis a chance, but a four-run deficit is sometimes too much to dig out of.

