White Sox Minor League Update: June 5

A late offensive surge with multiple multi-run homers leads to a Charlotte victory. Until the fifth inning, the Knights had nothing going, but Mark Payton put them on the board and on the path to victory.

PAY DAY!!! @MarkPayton2 hits the roof! His two-run shot gets us on the scoreboard in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/CJjoVbFoaC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 5, 2022

It was Payton’s only hit of the day but it started a rally toward victory, as a five-run seventh inning gave the Knights the lead they would hold until the end of the game. Zach Remillard tied the game with one of his two hits, while Laz Rivera gave them the lead with his fourth homer in Triple-A.

It's a LAZER from Laz Rivera! ⚡️⚡️@lazriv02 with a big two-run homer to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/vAsyAEKGrx — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 5, 2022

In the next inning, Micker Adolfo gave Charlotte an insurmountable lead and basically iced the win with a three-run homer. It was one of his two hits on the day, and his fourth homer of the year.

It's a three-run homer from Micker Adolfo!



Check out the catch from that fan, too! WOW! pic.twitter.com/96vqgmPR4c — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 5, 2022

Yolbert Sánchez had two hits today, too, they were just not as fun because they were two singles. Again, Sánchez should be promoted to Chicago at any point. For those on Eloy Jiménez watch, he didn’t get a hit, but he did play five inning in left field today, so his rehab assignment should be over sometime this week.

The pitching was pretty good too, off the back of returning friend Mike Wright Jr., just signed by the White Sox after spending time at Triple-A in the Dodgers system this year. Wight had a quality start, going six innings with three runs allowed. Hunter Schryver came into the game and continued his brilliant Triple-A season, lowering his ERA to 1.93 after a shutout eighth inning.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Zach Remillard: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Micker Adolfo: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 3% Mark Payton: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

6% Zach Remillard: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

90% Micker Adolfo: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (27 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Yacksel Ríos: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 88% Carlos Pérez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K (23 votes)

11% Yacksel Ríos: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (3 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

A bad offense, especially with runners in scoring position, ruins a perfectly good pitching day with a loss in extra innings for Birmingham. Sean Burke got the start and was pretty good overall, with the zero runs allowed. It was not perfect, in the baseball sense and practical, as he allowed seven batters on base, including three walks, and threw 35 balls out of 71 pitches. So, the command was not entirely there, but it worked out in the end.

The bullpen was very behind him, too, with just one earned run — though it still did blow a save at the end of the day. Sammy Peralta allowed two ghost runners to score, one each in the 10th and 11th, so poor defense was not the reason for the other two runs allowed, just the cheapie rules.

Obviously the offense was not that great, but a few guys did have fine days individually. Tyler Neslony had two singles, two walks, and two stolen bases to his name today. And Evan Skoug had two of Birmingham’s three extra-base hits, including a homer in the eighth inning.

Evan Skoug decimates this baseball to erase the scoreless tie. #Barons up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JhxPy1KW0o — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 5, 2022

He is not the starting catcher and is more organizational depth than anything nowadays, but Skoug still has a .906 OPS and has been very productive. Lenyn Sosa sat out today, which plays along with this tweet from James Fox on a potential promotion looming for this season’s best-performing middle infield prospect.

The #WhiteSox had some top decision makers in Tennessee watching @BhamBarons infielder Lenyn Sosa this week apparently. They don't generally promote from AA to the majors but the infielder is hitting .340/.392/.555 on the season with 10 homers and a 144 wRC+. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 5, 2022

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa’s bank account: MLB Minimum salary vs Double-A salary

Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 SB

Sean Burke: 5 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K

Evan Skoug: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 40% Lenyn Sosa’s bank account: MLB Minimum salary vs Double-A salary (12 votes)

10% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 SB (3 votes)

36% Sean Burke: 5 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K (11 votes)

13% Evan Skoug: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K (4 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Craig Dedelow: 0-for-6, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 5% Garrett Davila: 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

95% Craig Dedelow: 0-for-6, 0 BB, 4 K (19 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Another dud of an offensive day for a White Sox affiliate, with the Dash coming away with just two runs scored. Yeah, it does say four hits but W-S walked eight times, so you’ve got to come away with more than two runs if you walk eight times. Duke Ellis reached base the most, with a single and three walks, though surprisingly he did not steal a base today. Tyler Osik reached base twice as well (both walks) along with Alsander Womack, who had a single and a walk. Oscar Colás had a bloop single that drove in one of the two runs, Womack had the other RBI.

Oscar Colas flares a ball into center to bring in Duke. #Dash trail 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cLWGMs2bEd — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 5, 2022

There were only two pitchers that were responsible for the five runs allowed: Starter Chase Soleky, one run each in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, and Isaiah Carranza was tabbed with the other two runs in the seventh.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis: 1-for-2, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 89% Duke Ellis: 1-for-2, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K (17 votes)

10% Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Chase Solesky: 4 2⁄3 I, 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K

Isaiah Carranza: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 29% Chase Solesky: 4 2⁄3 I, 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K (5 votes)

11% Isaiah Carranza: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

58% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (10 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

A good win the Kannapolis, as they scored all five of their runs from the sixth to the eighth innings. It was not conventional offense, as they only had three hits, but six walks will help an offense collect a few runs. No batter had more than one hit, but Wes Kath was doing Kath-y things with a 1-for-3 day and two walks. Victor Torres had the lone extra-base hit and it was a big one, a homer in the eighth to extend the lead to two.

On the pitching side there was some really great news, Jared Kelley went four innings with no earned runs (yes, that means there was an unearned run) and did not walk a batter. Again, Jared Kelley had a walkless four innings — miracles do exist. Angel Acevedo was responsible for the two additional runs but other than that, it was a decent pitching day. Rigo Fernández collected his first save of the season and Logan Lyle provided a couple of good innings before that to keep the lead.

For next time out though, guess, who’s back!

Cuban RHP Norge Vera (22) is assigned to Kannapolis, Class-A and will be activated in the next few hours. Vera is the #5 prospect of Chicago White Sox, according to @MLBPipeline. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 5, 2022

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 0 ER ( 1 R), 3 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Wes Kath: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 96% Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 0 ER ( 1 R), 3 H, 0 BB, 2 K (26 votes)

3% Wes Kath: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 27 votes total Vote Now