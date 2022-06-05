Return of the Prodigal Offense: White Sox 6, Rays 5

The Chicago White Sox haven’t had great luck in scoring more than three runs per game in the month of June. Today, the South Siders turned over a new leaf, exploding for four runs in the first inning and holding on for a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Some people will say the secret to finding happiness is recognizing good things as they happen. With that in mind, this recap will highlight each of the six runs that the White Sox scored today. Tuck these memories away in your pocket. Keep them safe. Take them out to buoy your spirits when times get dark again, as I’ve been conditioned to believe they will. Bookmark this recap, so you can hearken back to this day in early June when the first inning sparked joy.

World-renowned leadoff hitter Danny Mendick started things off with a base hit, and Andrew Vaughn followed up with a double. After José Abreu drew a walk, the sacks were packed with White Sox. Jake Burger made that sacks pack burst, taking a changeup from Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough deep into the gap, scoring two runs.



Yasmani Grandal has not been having a good season at the dish. Coming into this game, the DH/catcher was slashing .162/.270/.214. Imagine the delightful surprise of White Sox fans as Yaz blooped a single to right with a half-swing to score runners on second and third. White Sox announcer Len Kasper joked, “Maybe the problem is when he swings, he’s swinging all the way through ...?”



Vaughn continues to contribute in a meaningful way, increasing the lead to 5-0 with an RBI double in the second inning. Vaughn had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles.



Luis Robert also went 3-for-5 today, including this run-scoring single in the second inning.



Lucas Giolito earned the win today for the South Siders, throwing a season-high 109 pitches over the course of six innings. It’s worth noting that Giolito would have still earned the win if he had only pitched five innings when his pitch count was only at 79, but hey, I’m not one to question the decisions of a Hall of Fame baseball person.

Well, OK, so what if I am?

I’m a middle-aged mom from the suburbs and even I knew Gio shouldn’t have gone out for the sixth.



Screw this manager. https://t.co/7LPwrOlbpv pic.twitter.com/jHLWTm1nmE — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 5, 2022

The White Sox improve their record to 25-27, but are still sitting behind both the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. But, as Steve Stone is likely to point out again tonight, the White Sox are only three games back in the loss column!

The White Sox are off tomorrow before taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers back at Sox Park.

As a final note, I’d like to point out that Tampa Bay reliever Jason Adam had a good 1⅓ inning appearance today. If you’d like to help him celebrate, you can make a donation in his name to Metro Inclusive Health. This Florida-based nonprofit organization provides inclusive health and wellness services and was recognized with a gift from the Rays during their Pride Night celebration.