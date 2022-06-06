Today in White Sox History: June 6

1925

White Sox star second baseman and future Hall-of-Famer Eddie Collins rapped out his 3,000th career hit, the only player ever to reach the milestone in a White Sox uniform.

It came in a 4-1 loss at Washington, off of Walter Johnson in the ninth inning, and was a double. That season, playing in 118 games Collins hit .346!

Collins finished his 25-year career with 3,315 hits — 2,094 of them with the White Sox.

2021

He got his first managerial win with the White Sox back in 1979, and for Tony La Russa it was a sense of deja vu. When the Sox shut out the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, 3-0, it was win 2,764 in his Hall of Fame career. That put La Russa second on the all-time list, surpassing John McGraw.

In the postgame press conference, La Russa mentioned the fact that his career started in Chicago and now passing McGraw was in Chicago, 42 seasons later.