South Side Sox Podcast 105 — White Sox gut-check, game shows, Steve Stone

Hey hey, it’s a throwback mothership podcast, to our heady days when it was just Brett Ballantini and the Indianapolis Field Office, Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis in adjacent cubicles. Joe almost missed the podcast, but luckily he looked skyward and saw the SSS Podcast logo beamed up into the sky, and new it was time.

Good thing, because amid the gloom of a 25-27 overall record and 2-4 road trip, came a pretty fun program. Dig it:

Predict-a-Record is played once again. Chrystal has upped her prediction from 47 to 75 wins. Joe is a bit sunnier, at 87. Brett did not answer, but upon reflection, 85 (and still a crack at the lousy ALC title)

Who on the roster is underperforming to such a degree that his bounce-back could fuel a run toward 90 wins?

Spoiler, the obvious choice is Yasmani Grandal, who is in the midst of as bizarre a flame-out as we’ve experienced in White Sox history

Another game: Eliminate Jerry, Rick or Tony from the White Sox

Steve Stone, street fighter (spurred somewhat by Zach Hayes’ string of smart tweets to Steve)

