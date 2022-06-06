White Sox Minor League Update: June 6, 2022

Not a great start to the season for the ACL Sox, as the offense was limited to just two runs and the pitching staff allowed eight runs from the second inning through the fifth. Manuel Veloz went four innings and gave up the first six runs to the ACL Seattle squad. He really got hit around, with seven hits allowed, but he allowed two homers as well, including one three-run homer. Carlos Hinestroza was on the mound for the final two runs, but at least one was unearned. As a small note, Anderson Comas, a former outfielder (unless he is now a two-way player) threw a perfect seventh inning, with one strikeout.

On offense, surprisingly, seven of the nine batters in the lineup had a hit, but none of them had multiples. Cameron Butler’s lone hit was a triple, and Javier Mora’s was a two-run homer that drove Butler in. Johnabiell Laureano only had a single, but he walked twice today so three trips to first out of five tries is pretty good — maybe even better than one triple.

Poll Who was the ACL MVP? Johnabiell Laureano: 1-for-2, 2 BB, 1 K

Javier Mora: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

57% Javier Mora: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Cold Cat? Elijah Tatís: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K

Manuel Veloz: 4 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Brandon Bossard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 Error

33% Manuel Veloz: 4 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 2 K (3 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 Error (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Opening Day for the DSL White Sox ends in a big win, with good performances all around. Guillermo Rodríguez, Ryan Burrowes, and Arxy Hernández each had two hits. So the top of the order was very good, and that set the tone for everybody else. There were quite a few walks earned, it is a DSL game for goodness sakes. So Godwin Bennett reached base thrice, thanks to two walks and a single.

On the bump, it was really only one guy who struggled, Francisco Benitez, who was on the mound for four of the five runs allowed in the game — but just two ended up being earned. Again, it is the DSL, so it is not pretty baseball. Gabriel Rodríguez started today, went four innings and allowed the other run in. He had five strikeouts and three walks, so all-in-all, a pretty good day.

Poll Who was the DSL MVP? Gabriel Rodríguez: 4 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Guillermo Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-4, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Roberth Gutierrez: 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 K

0% Guillermo Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (0 votes)

75% Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-4, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (3 votes)

0% Roberth Gutierrez: 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now