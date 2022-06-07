Gamethread: Dodgers at White Sox

The White Sox (25-27) are set to open their home stand against one of the toughest teams in the league. The Dodgers (35-19) are looking to extend their 2.5-game lead in the NL West. The Dodgers enter this game with an average of 5.4 runs per game, and they are only allowing 3.3 runs per game. Their run differential (+113) is the best in baseball.

Michael Kopech will start on the mound for the South Siders. The talented right-handed pitcher has a 2.20 ERA, a 3.48 xERA, and a 3.41 FIP. In 45 innings, Kopech has accumulated 0.9 fWAR. Despite Kopech’s strong start to the season, his most recent outing went poorly, as he allowed five runs (all earned) in three innings. The White Sox lost that game to the Blue Jays by a score of 7-3.

Mitch White, a right-handed pitcher, will be the starting pitcher for Los Angeles. White, 27, enters this game with a 4.79 ERA, a 4.84 xERA, and a 4.20 FIP. Those numbers render him a 0.1-fWAR pitcher in 20 2⁄ 3 innings. White made his MLB debut in 2020, and he has pitched 70 1⁄ 3 innings in the majors. This will be his first career appearance against the White Sox.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago and TBS will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s extend the win streak to three.