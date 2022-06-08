White Sox Minor League Update: June 7

Another loss for Charlotte, and another loss that could have been much worse. Knights pitching allowed 13 hits and somehow just gave up seven runs. Louisville had three homers, but two of them were solo shots, so that is probably the main reason why. With runners on base, the Bats just had one extra-base hit, so they just weren’t moving runners in scoring position.

Still, it was not good pitching: Jimmy Lambert allowed two of those homers, and just got through two innings. Kyle Kubat, the bulk guy of this game, was much better, but JB Olson was tabbed for two runs and six hits over his four outs. At that point, the game was out of reach.

The Knights were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, so there 13 runners on base (six walks and seven hits) and most of that is due to just two extra-base hits. Micker Adolfo had the big one with his fifth homer of year, but it was a solo shot so he did not bring any friends. Other than that, Yermín Mercedes reached base every time up, with a single and three walks. Adam Haseley had a two-walk day as well. For the people on Eloy watch, he started in left field and left after two plate appearances; he got a single in one of them.

Not a great game from the mound or the batter’s box will always lead to losses, and sometimes, like today, a big loss. The Barons combined to allow 20 runners on base with 13 hits and seven walks. Jason Bilous had another poor start, with three innings and five earned. Four of those runs came in the third, and the bullpen did not help much. Hansen Butler allowed the next two over two innings, and Garrett Davila allowed the next three over three innings. Just not a great showing. And the lineup may actually have been worse.

The team had seven hits, with only JJ Muno getting on base more than one time. Tyler Neslony had the only extra-base hit, a double that drove in Birmingham’s only run. Not really much production after that, though Craig Dedelow did steal his fifth bag of the year.

It was a fine start Luis Moncada, but an even more impressive bullpen outing from Everhett Hazelwood and Trey Jeans, and it all led to a one-run win for Winston-Salem. Moncada did only allow two runs (one earned), but he walked four guys so he was running through traffic. Hazelwood and Jeans went the final five innings to get the win and save; they both had very similar stat lines, but a seven-out save from Jeans does sound a bit cooler.

They did not need much on offense, and the Dash really did not give much outside of two pitches. Duke Ellis got the first run with a solo shot to lead off the first inning.

Duke Ellis leads it off for the #Dash, and he goes off the batters eye. 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oLzBit56Wy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Luis Míeses got the final two runs in the third inning with his fifth homer of the season. Oscar Colás was on base for that homer, after one of his two doubles on the day. Tyler Osik had two hits as well, and is now hitting .319 this year.

Kannapolis got hits when it counted, including three homers, and threw a shutout. Not too bad of a day. The Cannon Ballers only came away with six hits, as those three homers were responsible for five runs. DJ Gladney hit his ninth homer of the season, in the seventh inning.

After some deliberation DJ Gladney is awarded his 9th HR on the year. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VGkHQfjqPQ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

A couple of batters later, Benyamín Bailey hit a two-run shot to give Kannapolis a more commanding, four-run lead. Colson Montgomery would punctuate it in the next inning, with his fourth homer of the year.

On the mound, it was a half-and-half type of game, with Tommy Sommer going the first 4 2⁄ 3 innings and Chase Plymell going the next 4 1⁄ 3 . If you want a difference on who was better, Plymell probably was, as he was much more efficient. Sommer needed 89 pitches in his outing, while all Plymell needed was 51 as he pounded the zone: 75% of the pitches he threw were for strikes, so it is easy to see why he did not walk anybody.

A close win for the ACL Sox that came down to the wire. Layant Tapia tripled in the eighth to score two runs, and Erick Bello locked down the save in the ninth for the 3-2 win. Dylan Burns went five innings, and did allow the two runs scored against the White Sox. The bullpen was good enough in the last four innings, with no runs allowed.

On offense, the Sox did not need much to win, but a couple guys stood out. Luis Pineda reached base all four times, with three singles and a walk. Javier Mora reached base multiple times as well. But that was it for guys on base multiple times.

The DSL is going to be about, for the most part, Erick Hernández, and he had his debut today. He went 2-for-4 with a double and added a walk, to reach base three times. He even stole a base, so he was pretty much doing everything. He started in center field, which is good to try, to see if he can stick there. Among other decent performances in the lineup was a plethora of multi-hit days: Guillermo Rodríguez, Arxy Hernández, and Randel Mondesi had two hits each. Arxy Hernández reached base every time up, and Mondesi hit a triple.

Overall, the pitching was not that good, as it was a 50-50 sort of day for the rotation — 50% you had a good day, and 50% you had a bad one. Oriel Castro had the better time, as he closed out the game: He went the last 2 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, with no hits allowed and five strikeouts.

