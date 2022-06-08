Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Dodgers 0

Our South Siders are back at home taking on the Dodgers, and it sure was a beautiful night for baseball!

Before the game, Steve Stone threw out the first pitch celebrating his 40th year in broadcasting. Don’t worry folks, he’s still got it!

40 years in the booth. A feat that few have achieved. Congratulations, Steve Stone! pic.twitter.com/5KRAyKtSGp — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2022

Steve Stone, celebrating 40 years in the booth tonight, throws out the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/Ryo80eKOXD — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 8, 2022

Michael Kopech was on the mound, and he got off to a fantastic start, even striking out Mookie Betts to start the game (twice, if we’re being honest ... thanks to the umps).

Michael Kopech aced Markus Lynn Betts twice in that appearance — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 8, 2022

The offense wasn’t doing much (typical), but Kopech was dealing the first couple innings, racking up some key strikeouts against Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger.

Kopech is perfect through two innings — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 8, 2022

in more than one way — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 8, 2022

Can we PLEASE score Kopech some runs?!

Why won’t anyone give Kopech run support?! He dominates on the mound and this is how he’s treated. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) June 8, 2022

If Kopech is gonna keep the Dodgers off the board the least they could do for him is score a run. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) June 8, 2022

Seriously, he was lights-out. I’m still mesmerized from that marvelous performance.

Kopech shut it DOWN pic.twitter.com/nwyJDwgHdr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 8, 2022

Kopech my baby daddy — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 8, 2022

Michael Kopech has Cy Young stuff. This is an actual fact. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 8, 2022

The White Sox continued to fail with bases loaded in the fifth, ending a rally with strikeouts from both Reese McGuire and Josh Harrison. Pretty painful.

The #WhiteSox send up Reese McGuire in that spot because they’re committed to resting a player that should be on the IL.



They then send up Josh Harrison in that spot because they refuse to admit he’s not supposed to be here anymore.



Rick Hahn killed that rally. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 8, 2022

David Price came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth, and the Good Guys went on a rally that began with an AJ Pollock double to score the first runs of the game!

White Sox won the Pollock/Kimbrel trade. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 8, 2022

And how about Jake Burger?! Or a Reese McGuire do-over? I’ll allow it.

CHEESEBURGERS FOR EVERYONE — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) June 8, 2022

Reese McGuire jerks one to left to drive a run in — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 8, 2022

Just like that the White Sox were winning, and fans didn’t know what to do with themselves (myself included).

Wait wait wait



Lemme make sure I’m getting this right



The 2022 White Sox are….beating the Dodgers right now?!??!!??! — Matt the Numb White Sox Fan (@MatthewWJ927) June 8, 2022

So this is what it’s like to enjoy baseball — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) June 8, 2022

I like it when the White Sox play well #analysis — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 8, 2022

The relief pitching was just as beautiful. Bummer threw some truly nasty stuff and Graveman got himself into a bit of a jam, but worked his way right out of it.

Aaron Bummer, Disgusting 84mph Slider.



21 inches of break pic.twitter.com/yj18F4IvdX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2022

The South Side Slydah was ready to shut Los Angeles down, securing a game one win!

The light show begins, indicating Liam Hendriks is on to try to nail this one down. Not a save situation, with the Sox ahead by four, but it might as well be against these high-powered Dodgers. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 8, 2022

won 3 straight?

shutout the dodgers?

is this real life? — (@likedemolition) June 8, 2022

3 wins in a row against quality teams for the White Sox.



Remaining schedule after this series is the easiest in MLB. A turning of the tide was coming, but maybe it's starting earlier than thought. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 8, 2022

How about one more time for Michael Kopech!? Let’s go Sox!