SSS on the Farm Podcast 29 — 2022 ACL and DSL previews

Yes, there were no lies detected in Podcast 28 — it’s a Farm podcast for a second straight week! Can we fill the time?

Romy González, despite his 2022 setbacks, still may be the preferable promotion option vs. Lenyn Sosa or Yolbert Sánchez

Yoelqui Céspedes’ contact troubles

Wes Kath is bringing the power and getting his just due as more than just Colson Montgomery’s running mate

Bryan Ramos’ promotion schedule, and how he sizes up to 2021 José Rodríguez

An ACL White Sox preview, along with the essay question: Why the hell do they play for a month in Arizona before the draft takes place?

A DSL White Sox preview, including the scoop on Erick Hernández and that Cuban-”Italian” player the White Sox just signed

