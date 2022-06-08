 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SSS on the Farm Podcast 29 — 2022 ACL and DSL previews

Darren Black and Brett Ballantini take a look at the debut of rookie ball, and profile four hitters who stood out last week

By Brett Ballantini and Darren Black
Yes, there were no lies detected in Podcast 28 — it’s a Farm podcast for a second straight week! Can we fill the time?

  • Romy González, despite his 2022 setbacks, still may be the preferable promotion option vs. Lenyn Sosa or Yolbert Sánchez
  • Yoelqui Céspedes’ contact troubles
  • Wes Kath is bringing the power and getting his just due as more than just Colson Montgomery’s running mate
  • Bryan Ramos’ promotion schedule, and how he sizes up to 2021 José Rodríguez
  • An ACL White Sox preview, along with the essay question: Why the hell do they play for a month in Arizona before the draft takes place?
  • A DSL White Sox preview, including the scoop on Erick Hernández and that Cuban-”Italian” player the White Sox just signed

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

