Today in White Sox History: June 8

1947

Luke Appling Day was celebrated at Comiskey Park. The future Hall-of-Famer was among the all-time Sox leaders in numerous categories and won the batting title in 1936, hitting a remarkable .388. He went 1-for-6 in the first game of a doubleheader against Washington, as the Sox lost, 1-0, in 18 innings. Appling sat out the nightcap, an 8-2 White Sox win.

1951

Chicago-area native Marv Rotblatt became the first pitcher to enter a game while being driven in from the center-field bullpen. Rotblatt relieved starter Ken Holcombe in Chicago’s 4-2 loss to the Yankees, who stood in their dugout and watched in amazement.

In the 1960s, Sox pitchers were brought into the game in golf carts, and in 1966, a converted snowmobile (sponsored by Nickey Chevrolet) that was fitted with special skis so as to not harm the grass, performed the task.

1969

The White Sox proved to be polite guests, dropping a doubleheader (3-1 and 11-2) on Mickey Mantle Day. A crowd of 60,096 shows up to see Mantle’s No. 7 retired.

1981

The new-look White Sox found themselves on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Slugger Greg Luzinski was featured with the headline, “The Sox’ New Sock.”

2001

White Sox outfielder Carlos Lee became the first player to hit a walk-off, extra-inning grand slam in interleague play (including the World Series). His blast in the 10th inning came with two outs, and blew up the Cubs 7-3 at Comiskey Park, in front of a record-setting, 45,936 fans. The shot was off of Courtney Duncan. Lee had five RBIs that evening.

2008

The White Sox tied a major league record when they scored 10 or more runs with 15 or more hits in three consecutive games. The Sox powered past Minnesota three straight times, on their way to a four-game series sweep. The record-setting scores were 10-6, 11-2 and 12-2.