Bird App Recap: Dodgers 4, White Sox 1

The White Sox have won three in a row. Can they do it again tonight? Let’s check out what the lineup looks like.
Oh.
Dodgers looking at this lineup: https://t.co/9pBN1hIkGf pic.twitter.com/fHihDNJEP2— Sarcastic Chicago Sports Fan (@SarChiSpoFan) June 8, 2022
There are a few friends there tonight.
good evening pic.twitter.com/ffjSX7dare— janice (@scuriiosa) June 8, 2022
Very light attendance tonight. First time I’ll see Cueto in person! pic.twitter.com/bNTef0dDy7— I don’t know where we went wrong …. (@Robincha) June 8, 2022
Celebrating Polish Heritage Night with my faves pic.twitter.com/mE3HUPV6Ai— Katelyn Foehner (@Katelyn_Foehner) June 8, 2022
Unfortunately, the game started off bad, and in two innings, it was already 3-0 Dodgers.
Will Smith really hit that ball outta this world.— Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) June 9, 2022
Yasmani Grandal is catching tonight, so we get the joy of watching him hit, too.
Grandal is GrandASS.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 9, 2022
Jake Burger tried to start a two-out rally in the bottom of the second, but Gavin Sheets couldn’t help him.
Jake Burger has really been putting on a hitting show. Proving he deserves to be up the rest of the season!! #WhiteSox— Eloy and Jose are Miller Lite guys (@SouthsideDeetch) June 9, 2022
At least Sheets sort of redeemed himself.
Gavin Sheets with a nice catch in right field?!?!— Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) June 9, 2022
About that leadoff hitter ...
I’m now lobbying for Leury Garcia to take PEDs in order to either A) get better or B) get suspended so it is impossible to put him in the lineup— Daniel Palka And Danny Mendick Stan (@WhiteSoxJR) June 9, 2022
Luis Robert, known for his speed, stole second.
White Sox now 27 for 29 in stolen base attempts this season. You can see Robert's pure speed there, as Smith made a great throw.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022
But, the White Sox once again couldn’t do anything.
You're putting a lot of pressure on Robert and Abreu when the three guys surrounding them in the lineup are hitting .189, .143 and .163 respectively.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) June 9, 2022
This loser showed up with a lame homemade jersey.
Wow…. Let him have it @whitesox fans… pic.twitter.com/VuOFMe5I6N— Lauren Lapka (@LaurenLapka) June 9, 2022
Jake Burger cuts into the Dodgers lead, proving he is made for the big leagues.
You truly can’t demote Burger right now. I don’t give a damn what side of the plate he hits from.— Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) June 9, 2022
Followed by a Gavin Sheets double!
Hey, a productive Gavin Sheets plate appearance— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 9, 2022
I was gettin kinda cold and I realized I was missing my SHEETS BABY https://t.co/hgL7BQlsDL— SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) June 9, 2022
The ump perhaps missed his recent appointment with the eye doctor, as he’s missed two ball four calls so far. AJ Pollock finally got to take a walk on ball seven.
This ump is blind as hell— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 9, 2022
Despite runners in scoring position, Tony La Russa’s 3D chess didn’t play out how he hoped it would.
Leadoff hitter Leury Garcia does not get the job done. Shocking. It’s almost as if he shouldn’t be hitting leadoff.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 9, 2022
Correct me if I’m wrong, but pretty sure no other MLB team has a lead off hitter with an on base percentage less than 200. White Sox do, though.— Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 9, 2022
Folks, it’s getting ugly.
Really, he seriously, deeply, utterly sucks. Not a good baseball manager. Not a good baseball mind. Doesn't really know the rules or how it all works. Just no real redeeming qualities there. Maybe once! Not now.— Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) June 9, 2022
Gavin ... WHY.
The Chicago White Sox run into each other on defense more than any team I’ve ever seen.— Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 9, 2022
They are so poorly coached/managed. I’ll keep calling it out until I see change.
Please just get three actual outfielders for once I’m begging you— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 9, 2022
It’s the bottom of the sixth, so let’s see what the Sox can do. Oh, nothing. Cool.
Remember when Moncada Abreu Grandal was a scary trio of bats for opponents? pic.twitter.com/BNzIiVknMI— #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) June 9, 2022
Thankfully, Johnny Cueto improved.
No the video isn't stuttering. Cueto is. pic.twitter.com/4GI2HkUS8e— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2022
White Sox pitching was great tonight. Cueto to Sousa followed by Foster.
Betts and Freeman a combined 0 for 8 tonight— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022
If only the White Sox offense would do anything at all.
It’s 90% on him because of all the reasons you just mentioned that’s his job https://t.co/6eqXa4gdTM— VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) June 9, 2022
Deep sigh.
Trea Turner homers leading off the ninth off Jose Ruiz, LA goes up 4-1.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 9, 2022
That's game. Another TLR masterclass!— Alexis ️⚧️ (check pinned) (@satavvibes) June 9, 2022
Btw, Twins and the Guardians are both gonna win their games so last nights “best win of the season” is washed away.— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 9, 2022
The vibes at the ballpark are unhinged.
Sox fans out here doing the wave like we aren’t losing 4-1 and under .500.— Billy (@b_hint1322) June 9, 2022
One player was certainly missing tonight, as we watched the likes of Moncada, García, Mendick and others strike out.
Just can’t sit Vaughn when the offense is this hapless.— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 9, 2022
Despite Grandal’s late-inning hit, the White Sox couldn’t start a rally and L.A. tied up the series, 1-1.
Rubber match tomorrow at 1:00 pic.twitter.com/oQHTXLy5A7— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022
Can’t wait to hear what Tony says tonight.
La Russa on significant lineup changes: "Well, I consider everything. I also consider we won three in a row so I’m not dumping a club just because they got beat one game where a guy with a 1.00 ERA shuts us down."— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022
OK, then. Let’s try to take the series, somehow, tomorrow.
