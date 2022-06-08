Bird App Recap: Dodgers 4, White Sox 1

The White Sox have won three in a row. Can they do it again tonight? Let’s check out what the lineup looks like.

Oh.

Dodgers looking at this lineup: https://t.co/9pBN1hIkGf pic.twitter.com/fHihDNJEP2 — Sarcastic Chicago Sports Fan (@SarChiSpoFan) June 8, 2022

There are a few friends there tonight.

Very light attendance tonight. First time I’ll see Cueto in person! pic.twitter.com/bNTef0dDy7 — I don’t know where we went wrong …. (@Robincha) June 8, 2022

Celebrating Polish Heritage Night with my faves pic.twitter.com/mE3HUPV6Ai — Katelyn Foehner (@Katelyn_Foehner) June 8, 2022

Unfortunately, the game started off bad, and in two innings, it was already 3-0 Dodgers.

Will Smith really hit that ball outta this world. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) June 9, 2022

Yasmani Grandal is catching tonight, so we get the joy of watching him hit, too.

Grandal is GrandASS. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 9, 2022

Jake Burger tried to start a two-out rally in the bottom of the second, but Gavin Sheets couldn’t help him.

Jake Burger has really been putting on a hitting show. Proving he deserves to be up the rest of the season!! #WhiteSox — Eloy and Jose are Miller Lite guys (@SouthsideDeetch) June 9, 2022

At least Sheets sort of redeemed himself.

Gavin Sheets with a nice catch in right field?!?! — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) June 9, 2022

About that leadoff hitter ...

I’m now lobbying for Leury Garcia to take PEDs in order to either A) get better or B) get suspended so it is impossible to put him in the lineup — Daniel Palka And Danny Mendick Stan (@WhiteSoxJR) June 9, 2022

Luis Robert, known for his speed, stole second.

White Sox now 27 for 29 in stolen base attempts this season. You can see Robert's pure speed there, as Smith made a great throw. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022

But, the White Sox once again couldn’t do anything.

You're putting a lot of pressure on Robert and Abreu when the three guys surrounding them in the lineup are hitting .189, .143 and .163 respectively. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) June 9, 2022

This loser showed up with a lame homemade jersey.

Jake Burger cuts into the Dodgers lead, proving he is made for the big leagues.

You truly can’t demote Burger right now. I don’t give a damn what side of the plate he hits from. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) June 9, 2022

Followed by a Gavin Sheets double!

Hey, a productive Gavin Sheets plate appearance — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 9, 2022

I was gettin kinda cold and I realized I was missing my SHEETS BABY https://t.co/hgL7BQlsDL — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) June 9, 2022

The ump perhaps missed his recent appointment with the eye doctor, as he’s missed two ball four calls so far. AJ Pollock finally got to take a walk on ball seven.

This ump is blind as hell — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 9, 2022

Despite runners in scoring position, Tony La Russa’s 3D chess didn’t play out how he hoped it would.

Leadoff hitter Leury Garcia does not get the job done. Shocking. It’s almost as if he shouldn’t be hitting leadoff. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 9, 2022

Correct me if I’m wrong, but pretty sure no other MLB team has a lead off hitter with an on base percentage less than 200. White Sox do, though. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 9, 2022

Folks, it’s getting ugly.

Really, he seriously, deeply, utterly sucks. Not a good baseball manager. Not a good baseball mind. Doesn't really know the rules or how it all works. Just no real redeeming qualities there. Maybe once! Not now. — Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) June 9, 2022

Gavin ... WHY.

The Chicago White Sox run into each other on defense more than any team I’ve ever seen.



They are so poorly coached/managed. I’ll keep calling it out until I see change. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 9, 2022

Please just get three actual outfielders for once I’m begging you — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 9, 2022

It’s the bottom of the sixth, so let’s see what the Sox can do. Oh, nothing. Cool.

Remember when Moncada Abreu Grandal was a scary trio of bats for opponents? pic.twitter.com/BNzIiVknMI — #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) June 9, 2022

Thankfully, Johnny Cueto improved.

No the video isn't stuttering. Cueto is. pic.twitter.com/4GI2HkUS8e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2022

White Sox pitching was great tonight. Cueto to Sousa followed by Foster.

Betts and Freeman a combined 0 for 8 tonight — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022

If only the White Sox offense would do anything at all.

It’s 90% on him because of all the reasons you just mentioned that’s his job https://t.co/6eqXa4gdTM — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) June 9, 2022

Deep sigh.

Trea Turner homers leading off the ninth off Jose Ruiz, LA goes up 4-1. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 9, 2022

That's game. Another TLR masterclass! — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (check pinned) (@satavvibes) June 9, 2022

Btw, Twins and the Guardians are both gonna win their games so last nights “best win of the season” is washed away. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 9, 2022

The vibes at the ballpark are unhinged.

Sox fans out here doing the wave like we aren’t losing 4-1 and under .500. — Billy (@b_hint1322) June 9, 2022

One player was certainly missing tonight, as we watched the likes of Moncada, García, Mendick and others strike out.

Just can’t sit Vaughn when the offense is this hapless. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 9, 2022

Despite Grandal’s late-inning hit, the White Sox couldn’t start a rally and L.A. tied up the series, 1-1.

Rubber match tomorrow at 1:00 pic.twitter.com/oQHTXLy5A7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

Can’t wait to hear what Tony says tonight.

La Russa on significant lineup changes: "Well, I consider everything. I also consider we won three in a row so I’m not dumping a club just because they got beat one game where a guy with a 1.00 ERA shuts us down." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 9, 2022

OK, then. Let’s try to take the series, somehow, tomorrow.