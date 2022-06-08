Dodgers 4, White Sox 1: Offense falls short

The Chicago White Sox (26-28) weren’t able to do much at all tonight, as the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) picked up the win at Guaranteed Rate Field, 4-1.

It seemed to be all Dodgers right from the start, against Johnny Cueto on the mound. With two outs in the top of the first, a bloop single by Trea Turner led to a two-run home run from Will Smith to get the team on the board early, 2-0. Cody Bellinger added another run in the top of the second after slamming a solo home run to right field.

L.A.’s Tony Gonsolin had another quality start, as he rolled through the White Sox lineup to start the game. Other than a single to Jake Burger in the second inning, he did not allow a hit through four.

It wasn’t until Burger struck yet again and continued his hot streak that the South Siders got on the board.



His line-drive home run cut the Dodgers lead to 3-1, and Gonsolin got into trouble shortly after.

Gavin Sheets followed Burger with a double, and AJ Pollock reached base due to a walk to put runners on first and second, nobody out. Danny Mendick grounded into a force out that split the runners onto the corners with one out, but the leadoff hitter of the day, Leury García (who ended the game going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts), was unable to move any base runners, and Luis Robert flew out to end the inning shortly after. This was the best chance the White Sox had to score all game, but their woes with RISP continue to sap the offense.

Cueto ended his night after six innings, four hits, three runs, and five strikeouts. Unfortunately, with no run support comes no win, dropping his record to 0-3. Cueto is doing his job as a No. 5 starter, and a night like tonight is all you can really ask for from him. He got off to a shaky start, but seemed to calm down after the second inning and have a solid game the rest of the way. Plus, it’s always fun to see his variety of deliveries including this one.

No the video isn't stuttering. Cueto is. pic.twitter.com/4GI2HkUS8e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2022

Gonsolin picked up his seventh win after going six innings with just three hits, one run, and five strikeouts.

Bennett Sousa and Matt Foster each pitched 1-2-3 innings, but José Ruiz let up a solo home run to T. Turner to start the ninth inning to extend the Dodgers lead to 4-1.

Daniel Hudson came in to close the game, and allowed a single to Yasmani Grandal with two outs, but struck out Burger to end the game and secure the win.

Overall, it was a great pitched game by the Dodgers. Both teams will be back at it tomorrow, and it should be a great matchup on the mound as Tyler Anderson will go against Dylan Cease. It will be a quick turnaround, as the game will be at 1:10 p.m. CT. Have a great rest of your night, everyone, and get ready for some day baseball with Kristina Airdo and Chrystal O’Keefe tomorrow!

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP of tonight’s 4-1 loss to the Dodgers? Jake Burger: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K, .057 WPA

Gavin Sheets: 1-for-3, K, decent defense, .039 WPA

Bennett Sousa: IP, K, .031 WPA

Matt Foster: IP, 2 K, .025 WPA vote view results 100% Jake Burger: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K, .057 WPA (8 votes)

0% Gavin Sheets: 1-for-3, K, decent defense, .039 WPA (0 votes)

0% Bennett Sousa: IP, K, .031 WPA (0 votes)

0% Matt Foster: IP, 2 K, .025 WPA (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now