Today in White Sox History: June 9

1947

Somehow, I can’t see this happening today.

In a game at Comiskey Park against the Yankees, a fan held up the contest for nearly an hour while he argued a call with one of the umpires. That’s right ... a fan!

The Sox would eventually win the game, 9-8, in 10 innings, scoring seven unanswered runs to pull it off. Jake Jones’ single scored Floyd “the Blotter” Baker to win it.

1987

White Sox outfielder Ken Williams hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, breaking up a no-hit bid by the A’s Curt Young.

It would be the only hit on the day for the Sox, who lost, 8-3.

2021

The injury bug again impacted the White Sox, as second baseman Nick Madrigal, hitting better than .300 at the time and playing a solid second base, tore his right hamstring trying to run out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a game against the Blue Jays in Chicago. Madrigal became the third Sox starter to suffer a major injury and miss significant time, the others being outfielders Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert.

The Sox were leading 2-1 at the time, but after Madrigal’s season-ending injury melted down and lost, 6-2. The second baseman remained on the field for several minutes before being helped off, not putting any weight on his right leg. Surgery was performed the next week, and his White Sox career ended in July, with Madrigal being traded to the Cubs.