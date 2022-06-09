Bird App Recap: Dodgers 11, White Sox 9

Today’s rubber match lineup might actually be halfway decent for the White Sox, facing a lefty Dodgers pitcher.

Oh this can't be from Tony La Russa! https://t.co/2aKFJVU8Pc — Greg Probst ⚾️ (@gprobst15) June 9, 2022

It also happens to be Joe Kelly’s birthday.

Happy birthday, Joe Kelly! pic.twitter.com/FYzrRarLTc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 9, 2022

There are gorgeous ballpark views today. Can this weather be any better? I think not.

Let’s go White Sox! Living that Guaranteed Rate Club life today pic.twitter.com/zKTFVJfIpK — Courtney (@Courtney2688) June 9, 2022

Nice day to get a series win. pic.twitter.com/gmxkhB9ItL — Anthony Augustine (@Augustine_Sings) June 9, 2022

Danny Mendick continues to be an asset.

Can we give Danny a shot at every day 2B when Anderson gets back? — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) June 9, 2022

And the White Sox continue to strand runners.

WOOO more runners stranded on base! This team rocks! Go Go white Sox! — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) June 9, 2022

Dylan Cease quite possibly had the worst call I’ve seen in recent years.

I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball.



Robot umps.



pic.twitter.com/rrnFwKnxoI — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 9, 2022

what the hell was that last call? it SPLIT THE PLATE — janice (@scuriiosa) June 9, 2022

Gavin Lux got caught stealing and Yasmani Grandal flashed a cannon!

Yas threw out a runner???? — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) June 9, 2022

Right after, Steve Stone started discussing TikTok. What does his For You Page look like? Wrong answers only.

What does Steve Stone's fyp look like — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 9, 2022

We saw Grandal do something good, and then Josh Harrison decided to get a triple.

Seeing Harrison getting a triple off Betts was pretty cool and funny — Chef Eric (@superthisway) June 9, 2022

Now it’s 1-0, Good Guys.

That’s how you do it. Danny Mendick takes his 0-2 count and grounds the ball to second so Josh Harrison could score. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 9, 2022

But, the umpiring.

This is the worst ump i’ve ever seen. Strike zone is absolutely brutal. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 9, 2022

Pitch #2 was called a ball by Home plate umpire Ed Hickox. #RobotUmps pic.twitter.com/7LtGFfcUMp — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 9, 2022

AJ Pollock is back for a little more revenge. It’s now 2-0 Sox with his hit.

Somebody find that tweet from early in the year where it said Pollock would suck at first, but we’ll eventually love him on the White Sox. Looking accurate! — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 9, 2022

(The tweeter was Dodgers fan and Trevor Bauer nemesis Molly Knight.)

Adam Engel was hit by a pitch and Harrison came through with the sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. The White Sox are hitting off lefties and righties, given Tyler Anderson was yanked in the fourth.

Is this the “Josh Harrison game”? — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) June 9, 2022

Nice.

Cease with a swinging strike for pitch 69 on 6/9 #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/y9d0IRngjz — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) June 9, 2022

Cease started to struggle in the sixth, and Jake Burger’s error loaded the bases with only one out.

Mookie with the bases loaded pic.twitter.com/MAxH9v2Uah — Dante (@DontizzleJones) June 9, 2022

One thing is for sure, Dylan Cease can handle Mookie Betts.

This Dodgers team is a cheat code man. Strikes out Betts only to have Freddie Freeman come up right after. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) June 9, 2022

Tony La Russa could be asleep. It’s 5-4 L.A. and Cease is still out there, facing Will Smith.

Let’s wait until our starter lets up 5 runs and two more base runners before pulling him when he’s over 100 pitches. #ChangeTheGame — Steve Stapley (@SteveStapley) June 9, 2022

I’ve seen managers fired for less.

LaRussa just got booed coming out of the dugout. It was very audible in the stadium. Can we get #ChangetheManager trending? #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) June 9, 2022

I'm not kidding when I say this, this is the single worst managed baseball team I have ever seen in my life. — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) June 9, 2022

Evergreen.

Why do the White Sox? — Ethan Katz’s Personal Assistant (@Emicristina1010) June 9, 2022

That was a very bad inning.

this inning is why the dodgers will be in the world series this year and the white sox will miss the playoffs send tweet — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) June 9, 2022

It really was a good game until the fifth, I promise.

Jake Burger atones for his errors, and puts the Sox within one run.

Jake Burger becoming Nick Castellanos-lite in terms of “bat good enough to displace terrible glove” — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 9, 2022

Jake Burger is now tied for the team lead in home runs and has only played in 34 games.

I can't wait to keep Leury, Harrison, and Sheets when Tim comes back — Joe Latham (@jnez50) June 9, 2022

Honestly, why is TLR here?

Tony La Russa intentionally walking a batter in a 1-2 count and the next batter homering is probably the single most fireable offense I've literally EVER seen from a manager. That's spamming the wrong button in The Show level bad. https://t.co/PYvThlBEFi — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) June 9, 2022

Are we still enjoying the ride?

Oh Boy Stoney just said you NEVER see someone walked with 2 strikes. When HE 2nd guesses…. Oh Boy! White Sox baseball … we are changing the game EVERY DAY! — WhiteSoxSuz (@WhiteSoxSuz) June 9, 2022

A lot of folks seem to miss Ricky Renteria right now.

say what you want about ricky renteria but i have never felt this level of dire hopelessness with any of the games he managed — (@likedemolition) June 9, 2022

Ricky Renteria wouldn’t have intentionally walked a guy on a 1-2 count. — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) June 9, 2022

We’ve reached the bottom of the seventh, and it’s 10-5.

2 on 1 out. Does anyone think we will see a position player pitch? pic.twitter.com/Ebwu69foYa — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) June 9, 2022

This recap is just going to be dark from this post and on.

It's a bizarre feeling that I see an opposing player cussing out my team's manager, and I am 100% on the player's side — Bayek of Sowa (@SowaTheArrogant) June 9, 2022

Somehow, the Sox get a couple of runs deep in the eighth.

Gotta make it interesting at least — Chef Eric (@superthisway) June 9, 2022

It’s still bad, even after the sorry excuse for a comeback.

Moncada comes into the game anyways but NOT to PH for Harrison?? Instead we opt to remove one of the couple hot bats from the lineup ok got it — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 9, 2022

Today was TLR’s magnum opus. A complete master class work of art! — Ian Jacobs (@WSoxSeatAtTable) June 9, 2022

don’t remember who made the original one but i felt the need to change it a little pic.twitter.com/fkbWX6Hw2f — grace (@gracevcleave) June 9, 2022

To be a fly on the wall with him would be glorious right now. https://t.co/6VhKmBxSzK — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 9, 2022

This game is drunk. It’s now 11-9, Dodgers.

AJ Pollock has a three-hit game. Two of them stayed in the infield, one bounced over the wall. He represents the tying run at first. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 9, 2022

Gavin has a chance to be a hero.

Gavin Sheets redemption at bat? — Michael Shure (@shure_michael) June 9, 2022

(He wasn’t a hero.)