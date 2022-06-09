South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 11 — Tony La Russa calls for an intentional walk, euthanizes fan base

Well then, anyone got anything you wanna talk about?

Brett Ballantini invites in Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe, Sam Sherman and Joe Resis to discuss the latest La Russa embarrassment:

Brett offers a quick breakdown of the good and bad of La Russa being questioned about his intentional walk to Justin Turner with a 1-2 count — an unquestionably disastrous bit of strategy

Dante, at the ballpark today, offers thoughts on the library silence of the crowd for decent chunks of the game

Will Tony ever leave the White Sox of his own volition? Chrystal thinks it will take not one, not two, but three more DUIs

Can the White Sox play at the proper clip — basically winning every series from here out — to get to 90 wins and adequate hopes for the playoffs?

How will the club respond over the weekend, in the perpetual hamster wheel of “must” series?

