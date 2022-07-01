Gamethread: White Sox at Giants

The Chicago White Sox have gone west to take on the San Francisco Giants!

Lance Lynn will take the mound this evening. Lynn, in three starts this season, is 1-1 with a 6.19 ERA (5.09 xERA). He went 6 2⁄ 3 in his last outing on 109 pitches, so he is ready to eat innings and will not have to worry about his pitch count.

Alex Cobb starts for the Giants. He’s rocking a 3-3 record and a 5.09 ERA (2.34 xERA) in 10 starts this year.

These South Siders will look to get to Alex Cobb:

The first four in the lineup are chef’s kiss!

The Giants will line up like so:

Right fielder Lamonte Wade Jr. bats in the leadoff position, and Mike Yastrzemski covers the fifth spot and center field.

Interleague action kicks off at 9:15 p.m. CT! NBC Sports Chicago has your broadcast coverage. It’s going to be a late evening, so hopefully, we can all catch some Zzz’s after a White Sox victory!