White Sox Minor League Update: July 1, 2022

The Charlotte Knights scored seven runs in the eighth inning, which would have been more impressive if they hadn’t already given up seven runs in the sixth inning, so they very much still lost this one 9-8. Their record is 27-49 and they are 0-1 in July after going 9-17 in June. As a reminder, this is the level of the minors closest to the major leagues.

Davis Martin was sharp over 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs, both on a fourth-inning homer. He walked one, struck out eight, and received the loss.

Davis Martin racks up an inning ending K at 96 mph to get Charlotte out of the T2.. pic.twitter.com/WeWjMjmyaw — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) July 1, 2022

Anderson Severino, who is on the 40-man roster, was used for exactly one out in the fifth, which he did get after walking the first batter he faced. His ERA fell to 11.68 over 12 ⅓ innings.

Yoan Aybar, who is also on the 40-man roster, entered in the sixth inning and did not retire a batter, going home run, double, double, strikeout/wild pitch (safe at first), run-scoring wild pitch, and walk before exiting with the bases loaded and nobody out. After Lincoln Henzman allowed all three inherited runs to score plus another two of his own, Aybar’s ERA over 20 ⅓ innings between two levels rose to 8.85 (and Henzman’s to 6.10).

Hunter Schryver and Yacksel Ríos, neither of whom are on the 40-man roster but both of whom have ERAs below nine, pitched 2 ⅓ scoreless innings, enough to give the Knights a chance to mount a real comeback.

Which they did! Until the eighth, their only run of the game had been a fifth-inning Mark Payton sacrifice fly that scored Xavier Fernández, who’d hit a double. Leading the eighth off, Logan Glass pinch-hit for Eloy Jiménez, who went 0-for-0 with three walks; Glass, a career .185/.272/.319 hitter over 100 games, singled and is 5-for-15 with a double and home run with the Knights. He scored in the very next at-bat, Carlos Pérez singling and Durham Bull Miles Mastrobuoni having an errant time in right field.

Still with nobody out, Yolbert Sánchez hit another RBI single to cut the score to 9-3 Bulls. After Zach Remillard walked, Micker Adolfo punished a baseball, sending one into the stands for a three-run dong that made it 9-6.

MICKER HOMER! MICKER HOMER!



Micker Adolfo with a three-run blast! pic.twitter.com/KlPXzYERAb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 2, 2022

Fernández grounded out and Laz Rivera drew a walk, so there was still one on base when Payton homered for the 10th time, putting it at 9-8 Bulls, where it would remain. In the ninth, Sánchez singled with one out and Remillard drew another walk to put the same actors on base for Adolfo, who could have ended the game on one swing, and in fact did by grounding into a double play.

Jiménez played an uneventful left, manning the outfield for the first time in his rehab. Over 14 disjointed games and 46 at-bats, he is batting .196/.288/.261. In Sosa’s second game in Triple-A, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles. He is batting .500/.500/.700.

Wow. Lenyn Sosa is 2-2 tonight after the RF misplays this fly ball, but Sosa is cut down at second base when he thinks Mark Payton in front of him is rounding third to score.



Ouch. Second runner pegged out on the bases this inning.@SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/90UqbrrSxK — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) July 1, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, SF

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 2-for-5, 2 2B, K

Eloy Jiménez (LF): 0-for-0, 3 BB

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 3-for-5, R, RBI, CS

Zach Remillard (1B): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB

Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, K, GIDP

Laz Rivera (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, CS, E

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-5, R, GIDP

Xavier Fernández (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R

Yoan Aybar: 0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, BB, K, 2 WP

The Barons have won their last two six-game series and are facing a split at the worst in the current face-off against the Chattanooga Lookouts, with a 10-4 victory on Friday pushing their record to 34-39. Pounding out 12 hits and going 7-for-9 with runners in scoring position, five Barons reached base multiple times, with leadoff man DJ Burt leading the pack at three.

Scoring was scant for both teams at first; Burt reached in the third with a two-out base hit, was balked to second, and was finally batted in by José Rodríguez, who was then caught stealing for the third out.

Still, that made it 1-0 Barons, and they took that lead into the sixth, where they extended it to 5-0 Barons. JJ Muno and Burt both walked and Rodríguez obligingly singled both in. One out later, Craig Dedelow reached via single, then Moisés Castillo hit the third double of his young Barons career to score Rodríguez, although Dedelow was out at home on the throw. Yoelqui Céspedes singled in the final run of the inning.

By the time they next scored, it was 5-3, Alex Destino’s two-out single in the eighth adding some insurance by scoring Dedelow and Castillo from singles as well. Ivan González doubled in two more runs, 8-3 Barons, and Muno capped it off with a two-run bomb to right field to score the ninth and 10th runs of the night.

JJ Muno with a blast to RF. Ivan Gonzalez comes in to score. #Barons win 10-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rCWSysjqx7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2022

Garrett Davila and Will Carter combined to take a no-hitter into the seventh, where it was rudely destroyed by a lead-off home run and followed in close proximity with a double and another home run. Davila went five innings, walking two (picking one off) and allowing no other baserunners while striking out six. It was his fourth start of the season after 14 appearances out of the bullpen.

Carter ended up giving three runs total and Taylor Broadway was also scorched for a dinger (Reds prospect Matt McGarry went deep off both).

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K

José Rodríguez (2B): 2-for-5, R, 3 RBI, CS

Craig Dedelow (DH): 2-for-5, R

Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Alex Destino (1B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, K

Ivan González (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

JJ Muno (LF): 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-5

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Will Carter: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K

Matthew Thompson and the Winston-Salem Dash had no trouble with a very good Orioles affiliate in the Aberdeen IronBirds, downing them 9-1 and limiting them to just five hits. Thompson threw 52 of 79 pitches for strikes as he completed six innings, the only run allowed a solo home run in the fifth.

Out of the bullpen, Chase Plymell pitched for the third time at the level and gave up no runs for the third time. It only took him 39 pitches to do so, 27 for strikes, and he struck out three; his only baserunners were a walk and a reach-on-error (Montgomery!!!!) in the eighth. Colson Montgomery has now made four errors in seven games with the Dash after making nine in 45 games with the Cannon Ballers.

The Dash went up 2-0 in the fourth, Montgomery continually making up for his hopefully-transient defensive shakiness with strong offensive showings, drawing TDLW to safely stretch his on-base streak to 39 games (there are only two games all season where he did not reach base, both in April). One batter later, Bryan Ramos went deep for the second time in two games, his 13th dong of the year.

They added two more in the fifth; Jason Matthews led off with a single, Duke Ellis walked, and Montgomery singled to load the bases with nobody out. Oscar Colás came through with a two-RBI single, then Ramos, Luis Mieses, and Adam Hackenberg all struck out swinging to end the threat.

Leading 4-1 in the eighth, Hackenberg doubled and Tyler Osik singled him in. Osik then somehow both advanced to third on error but was also thrown out at third on the throw, so, you know.

Then the team poured on four absolutely unnecessary but probably fairly satisfying runs in the ninth; Montgomery singled yet again (he reached base four times), took third on an error that also saw Ramos reach, and scored on Mieses’ base hit to make it 6-1 Dash. Osik decisively wrapped up scoring by going deep for three runs and a 9-1 Dash victory.

Tyler Osik hammers this pitch for a 3R bomb. Mieses and Hackenberg score. 9-1 #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nvseUtDYIi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2022

Ellis walked three times but did not add to his team-leading 30 steals; he was grounded into a double play, picked off, and stuck behind Matthews, respectively.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-2, R, 3 BB, K, PO, outfield assist (2B)

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, E

Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 K, GIDP

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, K, HBP

Tyler Osik (DH): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K, HBP

Jason Matthews (2B): 2-for-4, R

Matthew Thompson: 6 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 5 K (W)

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 K, GIDP

Luis Mieses (1B): 1-for-5, R, RBI, 3 K

Interestingly and perhaps indicative of some kind of broader conspiracy, the Cannon Ballers also scored nine runs for the victory. They did so largely by mashing four dongs, all four coming from the bottom three in the order—Victor Torres, Andy Atwood, and Caberea Weaver—who combined to go 7-for-12 with seven runs scored, seven RBI, two strikeouts, a stolen base, and a double play. Phew.

Atwood, batting in the eight-spot, singled to lead off the third, stole second and made it to third on an error, then scored on Weaver’s single for the first Ballers run. James Beard’s intended sacrifice bunt went so devastatingly wrong for the pitcher that Beard ended up on third base, Weaver safely home to put the Ballers up 2-0. Wes Kath then hit an actual sacrifice fly to score Weaver, 3-0.

In the fourth, Benyamín Bailey drew a walk; he is fifth on the team in that category with 26, despite playing in about 25 fewer games than his healthy teammates. It paid off immediately, Torres going deep with two strikes to put the Down East Wood Ducks (they come from Down East) in a 5-0 hole. Very quickly, Weaver made that hole 6-0, his solo shot also his first home run of the season.

The final three Ballers runs were generated directly by those bottom three in the sixth inning. Torres singled to lead the inning off and Atwood homered, his first as a professional. Weaver smashed a back-to-back blast; while stats on this kind of thing aren’t available in the minors, one can only wonder how many times a player has hit his first two home runs of the season in one game in July.

2021 14th-rounder Noah Owen got the start and went six innings for the win, giving up five hits and walking two but only allowing one run. Tyson Messer went walk, HBP, strikeout, HBP, RBI walk in an ugly seventh before being replaced by Bo Plagge, who escaped that inning with no inherited runners scoring. Plagge didn’t escape the eighth unscathed, but the one run allowed was unearned on Wilfred Veras’s error at third.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? James Beard (CF): 2-for-4, R, K, SAC

Wilfred Veras (3B): 1-for-3, BB, E

Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, GIDP

Andy Atwood (SS): 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, SB

Caberea Weaver (RF): 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Noah Owen: 6 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 4 K (W)

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wes Kath (DH): 0-for-4, RBI, K, SF

DJ Gladney (3B): 0-for-5, 3 K, GIDP

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, E

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

Rounding out a highly successful day on the farm, the ACL Sox downed the rival ACL Brewers Blue 4-2, drawing eight walks despite being outhit 8-5. Starter Dylan Burns, 25 years old and a May free agent signing, made his fifth appearance (fourth start) and struck out seven over six two-run innings; one run came on a solo dong and the other on a double step of home.

Anderson Comás, whose first four years in the Sox system were as a light-hitting outfielder, is apparently making the conversion to the mound and struck out two in a scoreless inning. Erick Bello was also scoreless over two.

All four Sox runs were scored at once in the second inning, 19-year-old Alvaro Aguero’s first stateside home run a two-out grand slam scoring Dario Borrero (single), Victor Quezada (walk), and Ruben Benavides (walk). Layant Tapia had the indignity of going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, two double plays, and an error.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Cam Butler (CF): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 3 K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, R, BB

Victor Quezada (3B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-3, BB

Ruben Benavides (C): 0-for-1, R, 3 BB, K

Alvaro Aguero (LF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-5, 3 K, 2 GIDP, E

Luis Pineda (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

The DSL Sox had a scheduled day off.