Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Tigers 2

Happy Sunday, friends! We’ve got another throwaway lineup with Michael Kopech on the hill for the White Sox. There is a chance to split the series with the Tigers, so let’s see if the Sox used up their run quota yesterday or not.
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 10, 2022
⏰: 1:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/4KkrjxwfAk
The Tigers are on the board early.
I really do not like Javier Báez— Everley’s mom (@purduesox) July 10, 2022
Michael Kopech is struggling early.
Michael Kopech opens the game with five-straight balls, followed by Javy Báez golfing a high fastball out to left for a two-run homer. He's sitting 90-92 mph so far— James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 10, 2022
Jacki is here with the truth. Hopefully, these players get some actual rest during the All-Star break.
Kopech is hurt. He’s been hurt since June 12th.— summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) July 10, 2022
This is a horrible combination of “put me in, coach,” and a broken organization that allows it.
The White Sox stay off the board in the first. They give up a run in the second.
Another TOOTBLAN for the White Sox. What do Daryl Boston and Joe McEwing do to help this team?— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 10, 2022
Kopech continues to struggle, enough for a mound visit.
Trainer out to see Kopech, with Tony La Russa and Ethan Katz. Kopech has topped out at 93.9 mph. He's staying in the game.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 10, 2022
Everyone is on the struggle bus today.
Game just started. Come on #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/R8016l0hDE— Chorizy-E (@chorizy) July 10, 2022
Pain.
White Sox scored 8 runs yesterday so obviously they are going to get shut down by Drew Hutchinson today— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) July 10, 2022
It’s still 2-0, Tigers.
Sox retired in order in the 3rd on 5 pitches. The White Sox Way.— BZ (@SoxInsane) July 10, 2022
Yoán Moncada knocks Leury García in to make it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth.
Yoan Moncada been coming thru in clutch situations the last month or so for the #WhiteSox— TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 10, 2022
Jimmy Lambert takes over for Kopech in the sixth, creates a bases-loaded jam, and narrowly escapes it.
Jimmy. Lamborghini.— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) July 10, 2022
That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Zy7gJjrIyK
Gavin Sheets crushes a ball on a 3-2 count to tie the game.
goatee gavin: 17 g, 18 h, 5 2b, 3 hr, 12 rbi, .339/.407/.604https://t.co/B9FLFU9m01— being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 10, 2022
Gavin Sheets has been tearing the cover off the ball ever since he came back from AAA. Time to give their hitting coach a promotion to the Sox and get Menechino out of here!— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 10, 2022
Bullpen ReyLo throwing 100 mph >>>>
Reynaldo Lopez needs more damn credit than he gets. He has completely turned it around— Jeff (@JStrazz22) July 10, 2022
Robbie Grossman drops Luis Robert’s fly ball to left and José Abreu is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock for some reason is pinch-hitting for Sheets with two on in the bottom of the eighth.
That was gross, man. Haha I’m funny.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 10, 2022
Robbie Grossman's 440-game errorless streak is snapped, as Luis Robert cruises into second base. His last error had been June 13, 2018.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 10, 2022
It was the longest errorless streak by a position player in MLB history.
But hey, the Pollock thing worked! Robert tags home from an RBI single and the Sox are up, 3-2, with two on and two outs.
MR FISH DOES IT AGAIN— whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 10, 2022
Eloy Jiménez got the memo as well, making it 4-2, White Sox.
DONT STOP NOW BOYS pic.twitter.com/54nWes1EUs— Jeff (@JStrazz22) July 10, 2022
Just saw Eloy high five Menechino. Ew. Don’t get his bad magic anywhere near you, Eloy.— Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) July 10, 2022
Liam Hendriks comes in for the save. No drama, please.
LET'S GO LIAM!!! pic.twitter.com/oN1YoGfE7J— Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) July 10, 2022
Thanks, Liam. Three easy outs, and the White Sox split the series with a Sunday afternoon win.
Let's keep this rolling. Thanks for coming out @tigers. #SoxWin pic.twitter.com/ZVu2WiOXaX— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 10, 2022
Thanks, Stoney.
July 10, 2022
A.J. Hinch continues to be punished by having to coach the Detroit Tigers.— colleen (@colleensullivan) July 10, 2022
Loading comments...