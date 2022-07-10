Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Tigers 2

Happy Sunday, friends! We’ve got another throwaway lineup with Michael Kopech on the hill for the White Sox. There is a chance to split the series with the Tigers, so let’s see if the Sox used up their run quota yesterday or not.

The Tigers are on the board early.

I really do not like Javier Báez — Everley’s mom (@purduesox) July 10, 2022

Michael Kopech is struggling early.

Michael Kopech opens the game with five-straight balls, followed by Javy Báez golfing a high fastball out to left for a two-run homer. He's sitting 90-92 mph so far — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 10, 2022

Jacki is here with the truth. Hopefully, these players get some actual rest during the All-Star break.

Kopech is hurt. He’s been hurt since June 12th.



This is a horrible combination of “put me in, coach,” and a broken organization that allows it. — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) July 10, 2022

The White Sox stay off the board in the first. They give up a run in the second.

Another TOOTBLAN for the White Sox. What do Daryl Boston and Joe McEwing do to help this team? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 10, 2022

Kopech continues to struggle, enough for a mound visit.

Trainer out to see Kopech, with Tony La Russa and Ethan Katz. Kopech has topped out at 93.9 mph. He's staying in the game. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 10, 2022

Everyone is on the struggle bus today.

Pain.

White Sox scored 8 runs yesterday so obviously they are going to get shut down by Drew Hutchinson today — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) July 10, 2022

It’s still 2-0, Tigers.

Sox retired in order in the 3rd on 5 pitches. The White Sox Way. — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 10, 2022

Yoán Moncada knocks Leury García in to make it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth.

Yoan Moncada been coming thru in clutch situations the last month or so for the #WhiteSox — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 10, 2022

Jimmy Lambert takes over for Kopech in the sixth, creates a bases-loaded jam, and narrowly escapes it.

Jimmy. Lamborghini.



That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Zy7gJjrIyK — White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) July 10, 2022

Gavin Sheets crushes a ball on a 3-2 count to tie the game.

goatee gavin: 17 g, 18 h, 5 2b, 3 hr, 12 rbi, .339/.407/.604https://t.co/B9FLFU9m01 — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 10, 2022

Gavin Sheets has been tearing the cover off the ball ever since he came back from AAA. Time to give their hitting coach a promotion to the Sox and get Menechino out of here! — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 10, 2022

Bullpen ReyLo throwing 100 mph >>>>

Reynaldo Lopez needs more damn credit than he gets. He has completely turned it around — Jeff (@JStrazz22) July 10, 2022

Robbie Grossman drops Luis Robert’s fly ball to left and José Abreu is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock for some reason is pinch-hitting for Sheets with two on in the bottom of the eighth.

That was gross, man. Haha I’m funny. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 10, 2022

Robbie Grossman's 440-game errorless streak is snapped, as Luis Robert cruises into second base. His last error had been June 13, 2018.



It was the longest errorless streak by a position player in MLB history. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 10, 2022

But hey, the Pollock thing worked! Robert tags home from an RBI single and the Sox are up, 3-2, with two on and two outs.

MR FISH DOES IT AGAIN — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 10, 2022

Eloy Jiménez got the memo as well, making it 4-2, White Sox.

DONT STOP NOW BOYS pic.twitter.com/54nWes1EUs — Jeff (@JStrazz22) July 10, 2022

Just saw Eloy high five Menechino. Ew. Don’t get his bad magic anywhere near you, Eloy. — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) July 10, 2022

Liam Hendriks comes in for the save. No drama, please.

Thanks, Liam. Three easy outs, and the White Sox split the series with a Sunday afternoon win.

Thanks, Stoney.