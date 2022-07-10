 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Tigers 2

Don’t stop now, boys!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@tacogladiator

Happy Sunday, friends! We’ve got another throwaway lineup with Michael Kopech on the hill for the White Sox. There is a chance to split the series with the Tigers, so let’s see if the Sox used up their run quota yesterday or not.

The Tigers are on the board early.

Michael Kopech is struggling early.

Jacki is here with the truth. Hopefully, these players get some actual rest during the All-Star break.

The White Sox stay off the board in the first. They give up a run in the second.

Kopech continues to struggle, enough for a mound visit.

Everyone is on the struggle bus today.

Pain.

It’s still 2-0, Tigers.

Yoán Moncada knocks Leury García in to make it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth.

Jimmy Lambert takes over for Kopech in the sixth, creates a bases-loaded jam, and narrowly escapes it.

Gavin Sheets crushes a ball on a 3-2 count to tie the game.

Bullpen ReyLo throwing 100 mph >>>>

Robbie Grossman drops Luis Robert’s fly ball to left and José Abreu is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock for some reason is pinch-hitting for Sheets with two on in the bottom of the eighth.

But hey, the Pollock thing worked! Robert tags home from an RBI single and the Sox are up, 3-2, with two on and two outs.

Eloy Jiménez got the memo as well, making it 4-2, White Sox.

Liam Hendriks comes in for the save. No drama, please.

Thanks, Liam. Three easy outs, and the White Sox split the series with a Sunday afternoon win.

Thanks, Stoney.

