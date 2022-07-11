Six Pack of Stats: Guardians 8, White Sox 4

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox, 8-4 in the series opener at Progressive Field. Cleveland moves to 42-42, four games behind the AL Central-leading Twins. The White Sox fall to 41-44, 5 1⁄ 2 games out of first.

The Starters

Lance Lynn went for the White Sox, putting in four innings and giving up eight earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.

Lynn used a six-pitch arsenal in his 100-pitch outing. He threw 43 4-seam fastballs, generating a 35% CSW rate. While gaining spin on five of his six pitches, Lynn lost velocity on his entire arsenal. Given his “fresh” arm having sat out with a knee injury for most of the season, that’s not the most promising sign.

Here’s Lynn’s breakdown:

Cal Quantrill started for the Guardians. Quantrill went six innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

Quantrill used a five-pitch arsenal in his 93-pitch outing. He used his sinker 47 times. Quantrill saw the most CSW success with his sinker, generating five whiffs and two called strikes for a 30% CSW rate. He gained velocity on all five pitches, while losing vertical break on all five.

Quantrill’s start looked like this:

Pressure Play

With two on and one out in the top of the fourth, White Sox second baseman Leury García flied out to left to keep the Guardians ahead, 5-4.

The play had a game-high 2.59 LI.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox catcher Seby Zavala had a 1.56 pLI from the ninth spot in the order, and went 0-for-3 under the stress.

Top Play

With two out, two on in the top of the third, White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada hit his fourth homer of the season to put the White Sox on the board, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 5-3.

The home run added .146 WPA for Chicago.

Top Performer

Guardians rookie Nolan Jones added .268 WPA. Jones went 2-for-3, batting in four runs and scoring twice. His two hits had the second- and third-most WPA of the game, adding .142 and .137 WPA for Cleveland.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan’s 63 mph eighth-inning double had a .080 xBA.

Toughest out: Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario hit a .880 xBA line out in the bottom of the fifth.

Hardest hit: Nolan Jones’ fifth-inning double was barreled at 110 mph. Lucky he didn’t get enough launch angle on that one.

Weakest contact: Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez hit a 59.8 mph ground out in the bottom of the sixth.

Longest hit: Moncada’s home run traveled 401 feet.

Magic Number: 3

Tonight was Yoán Moncada’s third straight game with multiple hard-hit balls.

His fifth-inning line out was hit 107.7 mph, and his homer was hit 102.7 mph.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP in the 8-4 loss to the Guardians? AJ Pollock: 2-for-4, RBI, .134 WPA

Yoán Moncada: 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K, .097 WPA

José Abreu: 2-for-4, R, K, .048 WPA

Leury García: 2-for-3, R, .014 WPA

Joe Kelly: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, H, 2 K, .009 WPA

Tanner Banks: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, H, .008 WPA

Matt Foster: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, H, K, .006 WPA vote view results 28% AJ Pollock: 2-for-4, RBI, .134 WPA (2 votes)

71% Yoán Moncada: 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K, .097 WPA (5 votes)

0% José Abreu: 2-for-4, R, K, .048 WPA (0 votes)

0% Leury García: 2-for-3, R, .014 WPA (0 votes)

0% Joe Kelly: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, H, 2 K, .009 WPA (0 votes)

0% Tanner Banks: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, H, .008 WPA (0 votes)

0% Matt Foster: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, H, K, .006 WPA (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now