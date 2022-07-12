White Sox Minor League Update: July 11, 2022

Sure, the system has been playing better over the past few days, and I think Darren presided over a sweep day of four or more games recently, maybe Julie too, but I’m still going to take credit for it all, as I guest here and it’s a ROOKIE LEAGUE SWEEP!

You don’t need too much offense or execution when your pitching staff gives up just three hits, so everything worked out for the 12-14 ACL Sox today. Manuel Veloz walked three but still kept the WHIP at less than 1.00 by being stingy with the hits — just one! It’s his first ACL win. The staff was wild as a whole (seven walks, eight Ks), but again, when you’re stingy with the hits, go ahead and hit the bull all you want.

Offensively, it was pretty much Alvaro Aguero, his two solo homers provided more than enough offense. Alvaro has speed (30-of-34 in career steals), he showed out pretty well in the DSL, and is just 19 years old. Keep an eye out.

Luis Pineda and Victor Quezada also contributed two hits tonight, and Chase Krogman (we still think demoted, not rehabbing per se) threw out a runner at home from right field, and also typical of him, walked three times.

Poll Who was the MVP of the ACL Sox’s big win over the Padres? Alvaro Aguero: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, K, 2 LOB

Manuel Veloz: 5 IP, H, 3 BB, 2 K, WIN

Erick Bello: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Chase Krogman: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB, RF assist at home

Luis Pineda: 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Alvaro Aguero: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, K, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Manuel Veloz: 5 IP, H, 3 BB, 2 K, WIN (0 votes)

0% Erick Bello: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Krogman: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB, RF assist at home (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda: 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat of the ACL Sox’s big win over the Padres? Layant Tapia: 0-for-4, 2 Ks, 2 LOB, E

Johneiker Betancourt: 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP, 4 LOB

Hilarious Gametime Temp: 116° at 6 p.m., yeah you think it’s hot in Chicago vote view results 0% Layant Tapia: 0-for-4, 2 Ks, 2 LOB, E (0 votes)

0% Johneiker Betancourt: 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP, 4 LOB (0 votes)

0% Hilarious Gametime Temp: 116° at 6 p.m., yeah you think it’s hot in Chicago (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

What a bizarre game, filled with terrible defense and no ability to control the running game. Typical DSL! But hey, the White Sox beat the Cubs, which is nice no matter what country you’re playing in.

Today was a tale of terrible D (half of the Cubs’ eight runs were unearned, thanks to five errors) and a wild running game (4-of-5 SB, including two swipes by All-Everything Loidell Chapelli Jr.). The Cubs committed “just” four errors, but were picked off twice by the Sox and were just 3-for-6 on the basepaths — which honestly is a lack of competency that’s pretty hard to achieve at this level.

Anyway, Chapelli again was the superstar for the Sox, going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in addition to those steals. The pitching (and defense!) turned a 6-0 Sox runaway into a 6-6 game before order was restored to the universe. Daniel González and José Mendoza took the final three innings and were simply brilliant, two hits and a walk against six Ks, Mendoza earning the win.

Poll Who was the MVP of the DSL Sox’s crazy win over the Cubs? Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB, 2 LOB

Daniel González: IP, H, 2 K

José Mendoza: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K, WIN vote view results 0% Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Daniel González: IP, H, 2 K (0 votes)

0% José Mendoza: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K, WIN (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now