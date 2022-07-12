Bird App Recap: White Sox split DH with the Guardians

Morale wasn’t great coming out of Monday’s loss vs. the Guardians and with a nightcap on the horizon, Davis Martin was pulled up as the 27th man to start the opener for the White Sox. Here’s the lineup Tony trotted out today:

Outside of one-hit from Vaughn in the first, the White Sox offense was dead (shocker). The Guardians' offense seemed to pick up where they left off from Monday and jumped to a quick 3-0 lead in the third.

Down big early yet again. Crank it up! pic.twitter.com/apHQs1iO8x — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 12, 2022

Tony decided to continue being bad at his job, letting José Ramírez beat him with first base open, for what feels like the thousandth time — on an RBI single to push the Cleveland lead to four.

How do you see Ramirez get a two out hit with 1B open and believe TLR is not costing this team wins?



He was supposed to help on the margins, not be a hindrance. — JF (@JF_Fey) July 12, 2022

Three runs for Cleveland in the third, all with two outs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 12, 2022

Sounds like Steve Stone should read his tweets. Getting a little angry in the booth. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 12, 2022

Tony La Russa continues to let his ego get in the way and it costs them yet again. Why on earth are you pitching to Jose Ramirez with two outs and 1B open? Stoney is killing La Russa in the booth right now. #WhiteSox https://t.co/02nBuH8wpo — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 12, 2022

For anyone who missed the fabulous #soxmath video from our one and only @MrDelicious13 pic.twitter.com/2L695FtsFR — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 12, 2022

Random thought: If fans attended the first ever 8-5 triple play in MLB history. Will the #WhiteSox send souvenir tickets in the mail to those fans? — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) July 12, 2022

Tony decided to troll everyone in the fourth by finally walking Jose Ramirez, but waiting until Davis Martin was ahead 0-1 in the count to do so. Seriously man, what are you doing?

Batters are hitting .213 this season after beginning an AB 0-1, FYI https://t.co/p9ikT4Qcz3 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 12, 2022

The score was only 4-1, but since the offense is incapable of scoring runs, a three-run deficit is insurmountable for the 2022 Chicago White Sox. ONE hit through six?!

I don't know if I've ever seen a team like the White Sox who are a threat to get Maddux'd literally every game. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 12, 2022

refusing to draw out counts like me playing The Show — janice (all star edition) (@scuriiosa) July 12, 2022

Davis Martin and the pitching staff were not the problems today, they actually did what they could to keep them in the game.

Davis Martin did his job. Can’t ask for much more than 6 IP 4 ER for a minor league call up — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 12, 2022

Sox take yet another L in game one. This team is a nightmare, sadly. At least it was over in two hours.

That's a tidy 95-pitch complete game for Shane Bieber, who issued zero walks, not even an intentional one after getting ahead of a hitter. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) July 12, 2022

Well, after another ugly loss, the NBCSC crew has finally had it with Tony’s awful decision-making and poor execution on the field.

Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik have had enough



Podsednik: "We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable.'"



Ozzie: "I want him [La Russa] to be THAT guy. The White Sox need THAT guy." pic.twitter.com/p1L48eJPg4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 12, 2022

But we all know that no matter what anyone says about Tony, he is here to stay. Dylan Cease will lead the way for the South Siders tonight.

The White Sox bats snap alive with a Pito bomb to put them up 2-0 early! Miracle!

The White Sox offense crawls to the dugout, out of breath, and mutters, "there are your runs," to Dylan Cease before it dies. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 12, 2022

Josh Harrison stays hot and blasts a shot to left field. Hey, maybe this guy should play more often?

Rev that motorcycle because Josh Harrison just lasered a homer out to left field. Sox have hit two homers in two innings and lead 3-0. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 12, 2022

Our All-Star-snubbed Ace, Dylan Cease, was pitching great throughout his start, as usual. Since you know, he should be an All-Star.

7 strikeouts for Cease on 67 pitches. He has 140 for the season. My educated baseball opinion? He's very good — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 13, 2022

dylan cease got 19 swings and misses on 28 swings on his slider today.



somehow not an all-star... pic.twitter.com/C9YgUNwcQi — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 13, 2022

Cease left the sixth with the bases loaded after a pair of walks, but Reynaldo Lopez came in and got the job done once again.

Great outing for Dylan Cease.

And how about Reynaldo Lopez entering the game with the bases loaded and two outs and he gets a strikeout on three pitches to end the inning. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 13, 2022

ReyLo gets it done again. Down to a .297 ERA Please put him in the 7th I beg u Tony — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 13, 2022

La Russa actually sent him back out for the seventh, and he worked his way out of the inning after a Steven Kwan single, bringing his ERA down to 2.90 ERA.

Reynaldo Lopez is Him. Y’all better recognize his awesomeness. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 13, 2022

Luis Robert with a foul-pole home run in the ninth to bring them up 7-0.

LUIS ROBERT BARELY A BOMB BOMB — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 13, 2022

Matt Foster closed out the game beautifully to seal the shutout win.

Matt Foster for Closer — Maker Bayfield (@Jozefowski) July 13, 2022

Sox finally won a game. And here is your nightly reminder that your new strikeout leader Dylan Cease should be an All-Star.

Going for the series split tomorrow because that’s as good as it gets around here nowadays!