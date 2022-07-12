Six Pack of Stats: Guardians 4, White Sox 1 (Game 1)

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox, 4-1 in a make-up game from April. The Guardians move to 43-42, 3 1⁄2 games behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central. The White Sox drop to 41-45, six games out of first.
The Starters
Davis Martin started for the White Sox after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He went six innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.
Martin used a five-pitch arsenal in his 94-pitch outing. He used his 4-seamer 41 times. Martin saw the highest CSW rate on his slider (minimum five pitches), generating six whiffs and three called strikes for a 32% CSW rate. He gained spin on all five pitches.
Here’s Martin’s breakdown:
Shane Bieber took the mound for the Guardians, pitching his first complete game of the season. Bieber allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out seven.
Bieber used a five-pitch arsenal in his 95-pitch outing. He had an overall 37% CSW rate on the start from 24 called strikes and 11 whiffs. Bieber had the most CSW success with his knuckle curve (minimum five pitches), generating a 50% whiff rate with the pitch.
Bieber’s start looked like this:
Pressure Play
With two on and one out in the top of the seventh, White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets grounded into an inning-ending double play.
The at-bat had a game-high 2.27 LI.
Pressure Cooker
Sheets garnered a 1.17 pLI from his three trips to the plate, going 0-for-3.
Top Play
With two out and two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the third, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez hit a two-RBI single that got through the right side of the infield to extend Cleveland’s lead to 3-0.
Ramírez’s 67th and 68th RBI of 2022 added .153 WPA for the Guardians.
Top Performer
Bieber added .341 WPA for the Guardians in his one-run complete game.
Smackdown
Luckiest hit: Guardians catcher Austin Hedges and White Sox first baseman José Abreu both hit a .060 xBA single.
Toughest out: After his four-RBI effort in yesterday’s game, Guardians right fielder Nolan Jones had two barrel outs in today’s game. His fly-out in the sixth inning had a .810 xBA.
Hardest hit: Ramírez’s two-RBI single was hit at 106.4 mph.
Weakest contact: Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes hit a 63 mph ground out to third to end the bottom of the third.
Longest hit: Jones’ other barrel fly-out was hit 367 feet.
Magic Number: 10
Shane Bieber is the 10th different pitcher to throw a complete game this season.
Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara and Astros starter Framber Valdez both lead the league with two complete games thrown.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLId measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP in the 4-1 loss to the Guardians?
-
50%
Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 K, .017 WPA
-
16%
Andrew Vaughn: 1-for-3, R, .011 WPA
-
0%
José Ruiz: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, .011 WPA
-
33%
Joe Kelly: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, K, 0 H, 0 BB, .006 WPA
Poll
Who was the White Sox Cool Cat in the 4-1 loss to the Guardians?
-
0%
Davis Martin: 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 3 K, -.177 WPA
-
50%
Gavin Sheets: 0-for-3, -.083 WPA
-
0%
Adam Engel: 0-for-3, -.080 WPA
-
25%
Yoán Moncada: 0-for-4, 2 K, -.060 WPA
-
12%
Tim Anderson: 0-for-4, K, -.057 WPA
-
0%
Josh Harrison: 0-for-3, K, -.053 WPA
-
12%
Reese McGuire: 0-for-3, K, -.033 WPA
