Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians (Nightcap)

After a disappointing performance against the Guardians (43-42) during the first game of the doubleheader, the White Sox (41-45) will try again tonight.

Dylan Cease, who should be an All-Star, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Cease enters this game with a 2.45 ERA, a 2.72 xERA, and a 2.81 FIP in 92 innings this season. The talented pitcher has already accumulated 2.4 fWAR. Cease has an average of 13.01 strikeouts per nine innings this season, which is more than all other pitches with enough innings to qualify. The White Sox are desperately trying to stop the bleeding, and another strong start by Cease would help.

Konnor Pilkington, a left-handed pitcher who the White Sox drafted in the third round in 2018, will start for the Guardians. On July 29, 2021, the White Sox traded Pilkington to Cleveland for César Hernández. Pilkington, who made his MLB debut earlier this season, has 4.08 ERA, a 4.98 xERA, and a 3.70 FIP in 35 1⁄ 3 innings. Those numbers render the 24-year-old a 0.4-fWAR player so far.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to finally get a win in Cleveland. Let’s get it done.