Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 2, Guardians 1

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, at Progressive Field. The White Sox move to 43-45, five games behind the Twins for first in the AL Central. The Guardians drop to 43-44, 4 1⁄ 2 games behind Minnesota.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito took the mound for the White Sox. He went 6 1⁄ 3 innings, being charged with an unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five.



Giolito used a three-pitch arsenal in his 91-pitch start. He lost velocity on all three pitches, but gained vertical break on his 4-seamer and his slider while maintaining break on his changeup.

Giolito’s 91-pitch outing looked like this:

Aaron Civale pitched the top of the first for the Guardians before leaving the game with a sore right wrist. Civale pitched a scoreless inning, giving up two hits and recording a strikeout.



Civale used five different pitches in his 20-pitch first inning. He gained velocity on his entire arsenal, ranging from a 0.8 mph increase on his sinker to a 1.9 mph increase on his slider.

Here’s Civale’s one-inning breakdown:

Pressure Play

With two on, two out in the bottom of the seventh, Guardians center fielder Myles Straw grounded out to second to end the inning and keep the score at 2-1, White Sox.

The at-bat had a game-high 3.69 LI.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox reliever Reynaldo López totaled 3.43 pLI while pitching in the bottom of the seventh.

López kept the White Sox in the lead, 2-1, fighting through an error that scored Cleveland’s only run.

Top Play

With two on and nobody out in the top of the sixth, White Sox first baseman José Abreu hit an RBI double to right field to break a scoreless tie.

The two-bagger added .182 WPA for the White Sox.

Top Performer

Giolito added .271 WPA for Chicago in his 6 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s seventh-inning single had a .130 xBA.

Toughest out: White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez barreled a .690 xBA fly out to right to end the top of the first.

Hardest hit: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert had the game’s top three exit velocities. His seventh-inning single was hit 111.6 mph.

Weakest contact: Abreu’s fourth inning ground out was hit 44.8 mph.

Longest hit: Guardians second baseman Owen Miller had the game’s only other barrel, sending a double 375 feet into right to lead off the bottom of the third.

Magic Number: 3

Luis Robert had three batted balls in tonight’s game that were hit harder than 103 mph.

Robert finished in the top 2% of the league in max exit velocity in his first two seasons, and is currently in the top 4% for 2022.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLId measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP in the 2-1 win against the Guardians? Lucas Giolito (W): 6.1 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, BB, 5 K, .271 WPA

Liam Hendriks (S): 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .192 WPA

Kendall Graveman (H): 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .138 WPA

José Abreu: 2-for-4, RBI, .128 WPA

Luis Robert: 3-for-4, R, K, .099 WPA

Yoán Moncada: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, .078 WPA

Reynaldo López (H): 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, .037 WPA vote view results 80% Lucas Giolito (W): 6.1 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, BB, 5 K, .271 WPA (8 votes)

0% Liam Hendriks (S): 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .192 WPA (0 votes)

0% Kendall Graveman (H): 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .138 WPA (0 votes)

20% José Abreu: 2-for-4, RBI, .128 WPA (2 votes)

0% Luis Robert: 3-for-4, R, K, .099 WPA (0 votes)

0% Yoán Moncada: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, .078 WPA (0 votes)

0% Reynaldo López (H): 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, .037 WPA (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now