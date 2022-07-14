White Sox Minor League Update: July 13, 2022

In a low-scoring game that was tied 1-1 for a long time, the Knights broke through with a big eighth inning to get the victory.

Mark Payton led off the bottom of the first with a triple for the Knights. Although Yasmani Grandal struck out, Adam Haseley drove in Payton with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Meanwhile, J.B. Olson, who served as the opener for the Knights, delivered two scoreless innings to start the game.

The only time the IronPigs got on the board was in the fourth. During that inning, the Lehigh Valley got two singles, a walk. Then, a ground ball that resulted in a force out plated a run. Overall, though, the Knights pitching staff did a phenomenal job in this game.

In the eighth, the game was still tied, and the Knights offense went back to work. Zach Remillard led off the inning with a single, and he stole second base to set the table for Payton. Payton, whose triple in the first turned out to be a huge play, delivered another big hit with a go-ahead RBI single. Later in the inning, Grandal singled to put runners on the corners, and Haseley drove in an insurance run with a ground out. Hunter Schryver wrapped up the pitching staff’s terrific performance by pitching a scoreless ninth.

It was a forgettable day for the Barons, who got crushed by the Biscuits from start to finish.

In the top of the second, Barons starter Emilio Vargas was in a slightly precarious position, as the Biscuits had runners on first and second with two outs. Montgomery broke through with an RBI single by Brett Wisely and a two-run double from Greg Jones. Just like that, it was 3-0, and the Barons never got closer.

The Biscuits tacked on three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to put the game completely out of reach. The Barons finally showed some life with two outs and nobody on base in the seventh. That was when Oscar Colás doubled, and Raudy Read drove him in with a single. The Barons also scored three in the ninth, but by then, it was far too little, far too late.

Colás and Yoelqui Céspedes combined for a 5-for-7 performance with three doubles in the loss. Taylor Broadway was also a diamond in the rough for the pitching staff.

The Dash offense got hot after falling behind early on, and Winston-Salem ended up winning in a convincing manner.

Matthew Thompson’s start was nothing extraordinary, as he allowed three runs in five innings, but it was enough to get the win. Asheville took a 1-0 lead when Luis Guerrero hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second. However, that was the last time the Tourists led in this game.

In the top of the third, Tyler Osik, Bryan Ramos, and Luis Mieses hit three consecutive singles with one out to tie it. Adam Hackenberg put the Dash ahead with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Though the Tourists had a quick answer with a solo home run in the bottom of the third, the Dash went back to work in the fourth.

Osik drew a walk with the bases loaded and one out, and the Dash led the rest of the game. Ramos added an insurance run with an RBI single to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Down the stretch, Alsander Womack homered, and Ramos and Mieses added insurance runs with run-scoring doubles. Though it wasn’t his best performance, Colson Montgomery got on base again, as he drew a walk in the first inning. That extended his on-base streak to 47 games.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Cannon Ballers were playing catch-up throughout the matchup, and although it was close, they could not complete the comeback.

Cannon Ballers starter Jerry Burke ran into trouble early on, as the Red Sox scored a pair in the first inning on a home run by Marcelo Mayer. A sacrifice fly by Karson Simas in the second proved to be enough run support for the Red Sox pitching staff. A brilliant relief appearance by Hunter Dollander was not enough for the Cannon Ballers to win.

Still trailing by a score of 3-0, the Cannon Ballers got on the board with an RBI triple by DJ Gladney in the fourth. The score remained 3-1 until the eighth, when Kannapolis threatened to have a huge inning. Wes Kath led off with a single, Colby Smelley got hit by a pitch, and Gladney walked to load the bases with no outs. But, Wilfred Veras grounded into a double play, and while it scored a run, it hurt the Cannon Ballers’ chances. The score remained 3-2 the rest of the way.

The Cannon Ballers rode an enormous third inning to pull away from the Red Sox and split the doubleheader.

Wilfred Veras opened the scoring in the top of the first with an RBI single to drive in DJ Gladney. The Red Sox got that run back in the bottom of the second, when Brooks Gosswein allowed a triple and an RBI double. But, the Red Sox only scored one more run the rest of the game, and the Cannon Ballers went crazy in the top of the third.

The Cannon drew three consecutive walks to open the third, and Veras gave them a lead that would not relinquish with a two-run single. Andy Atwood singled to load the bases once again, and a wild pitch made it 4-1. Samil Polanco doubled to extend the lead to four, and there were still no outs. Torres capped off the inning with a two-run single to make it 7-1.

