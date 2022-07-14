Today in White Sox History: July 14

1915

In a 6-4 win over the Athletics at Comiskey Park, pitcher Red Faber stole second, third and home in the contest. He’s one of only three Sox players to ever do this — and the only pitcher to pull it off.

The circumstances surrounding Faber’s steals was strange in itself. Heavy rain was interrupting the game, and in the fourth inning the A’s were stalling — already losing, 4-2, they were trying to force the game to be rained out. Faber stole his bases uncontested, as the Athletics didn’t even try to throw him out! Even stranger, the next hitter (Harry “Nemo” Leibold) struck out, even though Philadelphia pitcher “Bullet” Joe Bush kept trying to hit him!

1953

White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce started the All-Star Game in Cincinnati’s Crosley Field. Billy threw three innings, allowing only one hit. He got no-decision in the NL’s 5-1 win. Joining Billy in Cincinnati were teammates Chico Carrasquel, Nellie Fox, Ferris Fain and Minnie Miñoso.

1979

Outfielder Claudell Washington hit three home runs against the Tigers in the White Sox’s 12-4 win. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

1991

It was almost a no-hitter — with an unusual twist.

White Sox starter Jack McDowell opened the game at Milwaukee by allowing a leadoff home run to Paul Molitor. It would be the only safety on the day for the Brewers, as Jack recorded the next 27 outs without allowing a hit. McDowell allowed only one walk and a base runner via error the rest of the afternoon, in Chicago’s 15-1 laugher.

2000

Frank Thomas broke Luke Appling’s team record for career RBIs when he drove in his 1,117th. It came at home in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

This was also the same game where Cal Eldred left in the fifth inning with soreness in his forearm/elbow, which would require surgery. In the midst of a tremendous first half of the season with seemingly all the pieces in place for a run to a championship, Eldred’s injury, coupled with the loss for a long period of time of starter James Baldwin, forced the remaining pitchers into a heavier workload, which caused a rash of bad arms.