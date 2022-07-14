White Sox Minor League Update: July 14, 2022

Box score link

The Knights have been on something of a hot streak lately, winning three straight (after losing three straight), but that was snapped on Thursday as they were resoundingly bested by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-3. John Parke, who pitched pretty well in Charlotte last year, continues to spiral, giving up five runs in five innings. Three of those runs actually came in the sixth, which he started, but then gave up three singles (on some questionable defense), a double, and a wild pitch before exiting with two on and nobody out. Zach Muckenhirn did allow one inherited runner to score on a ground out, then retired the rest of the side and threw a fully scoreless inning of his own.

Declan Cronin came on in the eighth with the Knights trailing 5-3 and gave up three runs (double, single, two walks, single) just to be sure, only getting through one out. Andrew Perez relieved him and escaped the bases-loaded one-out jam with a double play. Dan Winkler threw a meaningless scoreless ninth.

Mark Payton hit his 12th home run to start the third inning and Blake Rutherford went deep for the ninth time, also solo, in the fourth. The only other Knights run was in the fifth after Yasmani Grandál walked, Lenyn Sosa doubled, and Carlos Pérez hit a sac fly to score Grandál. The rehabbing Sox catcher went 2-for-3 and walked twice.

The Knights grounded into three double plays and were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They are 33-53.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, K

Yasmani Grandal (DH): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB

Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP, E

Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-4, 2B

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, 2B, 2 K, GIDP

Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-3, RBI, SF, GIDP

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K, E

Xavier Fernández (1B): 0-for-3, BB, GIDP

John Parke: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, BB, 6 K, WP (L)

Box score link

Jason Bilous had a tentatively good outing, striking out six in five three-run innings, although he needed 95 pitches to do so. Fraser Ellard threw two scoreless, then Theo Denlinger let the Montgomery Biscuits tie it in a high-traffic eighth.

The first two Barons runs came in a fairly chaotic second inning, speedster Craig Dedelow hitting an infield single and stealing second base, then scoring on an everybody’s-safe fielder’s choice/error combo instigated by Raudy Read. JJ Muno singled to score Read and put the Barons up 2-0.

Down 3-2 one inning later, José Rodríguez singled, stole second (his 29th), was singled to second by Moisés Castillo, then scored as Oscar Colás grounded into a force play. Colás is 5-for-13 with two doubles and a walk since his promotion.

Their fourth run scored on a sixth-inning single by Muno, knocking in Dedelow from a lead-off walk. Muno was then caught stealing to end the inning.

Great night for JJ Muno tonight. 4-4, drove in 2, and scored the game winner. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kUOCfxHWxR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 15, 2022

Tied at four in the ninth after Brian Glowicki threw a scoreless top of the frame, Muno led off the bottom with a single. After a wild pitch shot him to second and an Ian Dawkins fly ball advanced him to third, Rodríguez came up with the walk-off, his base hit scoring Muno for the 5-4 Barons victory.

Montgomery 4, Birmingham 5 | Final



Walk-Off-Win-BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/vTDz042QBg — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 15, 2022

Although the power has been largely absent this season, Rodríguez’s line has risen to .280/.322/.362 overall.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (2B): 2-for-5, R, RBI, SB, E

Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4

Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, K

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, R

JJ Muno (3B): 4-for-4, R, 2 RBI, CS

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Alex Destino (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

Ivan González (C): 0-for-4

Ian Dawkins (LF): 0-for-4

Box score link

Brandon Bossard hit the first home run of his career and also the second home run of his career, but the dongs were not enough to overcome Drew Dalquist’s shakiness; the 21-year-old walked two in the third, both scoring, allowed a solo shot in the fourth, and gave up a fourth and final run in the fifth on a single and a double. His ERA in 72 innings this year is 5.88; his ERA in 158 career innings is 5.30.

Bossard’s first dinger opened scoring, a third-inning lead-off shot. They scored three more in the fifth when Jason Matthews, Bossard, and Caberea Weaver went back-to-back-to-back to lead off the inning; it was Matthews’ second home run as a pro and Weaver’s fifth of the year but first back with the Dash. This barrage put the Dash up 4-3 for a brief moment before Dalquist gave up the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

For the second straight outing, reliever Chase Plymell made an error that lead to an unearned run, really stretching the definition of “unearned.” It was enough to earn him the loss, though; Skylar Árias, who has yet to give up a run for the Dash, did not give up a run for the Dash in the final inning, but they did not come back and fell 5-4.

It took Colson Montgomery until the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to 48 games, but he singled in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 48 games.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Alsander Womack (DH): 2-for-5, K

Jason Matthews (3B): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K, GIDP

Brandon Bossard (2B): 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, 2 K

Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-4, K, 2 PB

Luis Mieses (RF-1B): 1-for-4, outfield assist (2B)

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-3, BB

Ben Norman (LF-RF): 1-for-4

Drew Dalquist: 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Box score link

The Cannon Ballers were the proud owners of two hits on Thursday, both doubles, one by DJ Gladney (his 16th) and one by Victor Torres (his fourth). Gladney’s scored their first one in the first inning after Andy Atwood walked and stole second; Torres scored from his on a sacrifice fly from Atwood in the fifth. Other than a handful of walks, that was it for the offense.

Tommy Sommer lowered his ERA to 2.75 with four one-run innings, walking one and striking out three, and Bo Plagge was hung with the loss after one of his pitches was deposited in the seats for two runs. Liam Jenkins kept the Salem Red Sox scoreless in the last inning and a bit, but for what? For what???

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-2, R, RBI, BB, K, SF, SB

DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-3, R, K

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (1B): 0-for-4

Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-3, BB, K

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, outfield assist (2B)

Misael González (CF): 0-for-3, K

Box score link

The ACL Sox went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and lost to the 21-7 ACL Rangers; the Sox record drops to 12-16. Nineteen-year-old starter José Jiménez continues to give up about four runs per outing, although he didn’t walk anybody today (but did throw two wild pitches). Erick Bello gave up the tie breaking run in the seventh, the only blemish on his three innings of work. Oriel Castro threw a scoreless eighth (frequently, Sox minor league teams only have to pitch eight innings).

The Sox struck first on the feared error/out one-two punch in the first inning; Alvaro Aguero singled and Layant Tapia walked to open the inning, then one out later, Chase Krogman reached on error, scoring a run, then was thrown out trying to take second. Krogman was also involved in the second Sox run, grounding into a force out to replace Luis Pineda on the bases, then scoring on a Manuel Guariman sac fly.

They went up 4-1 in the fourth after Cam Butler singled, Aguero reached on error, a wild pitch scored Butler, and a Krogman singled scored Aguero; however, it was not to last and they only reached twice for the rest of the game.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-5, 2 R, 2 K

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, BB, K

Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, 2 BB, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, K

Roberth Gutierrez (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K, SAC, E

Box score link

Despite seven errors in seven innings, four of those by shortstop Guillermo Rodríguez, only three of the 11 runs allowed by the DSL Sox in game one of their doubleheader were unearned. One start after throwing five no-hit, five-walk innings, Ronny Robles fell to 0-3, walking four, throwing three wild pitches, hitting one batter with a pitch, and making an error of is own en route to allowing six runs (three earned). Edwín Peralta and Halan Dishmey were scorched as well, all five runs they combined to allow earned. Dishmey threw two wild pitches and walked twice.

The DSL Sox were able to scrape up a few games later in the game; Ronny Hernández went deep to score Arnold Prado in the fifth and Rodríguez earned at least some redemption on a two-run single in the seventh that scored Prado and Randel Mondesi from a single and double, respectively. Rodríguez actually reached three times, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, but he could not drive in eight runs to win it.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox game one MVP? Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, 4 E

Arnold Prado (RF): 2-for-3, 2 R, K

Ronny Hernández (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI

Poll Who was the DSL Sox game one Cold Cat? Erick Hernández (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, E

Ryan Burrowes (2B): 0-for-2, BB, K, E

Loidel Chapelli (DH): 0-for-2, BB, K

Carlos Jiménez (1B): 0-for-3

Arxy Hernández (3B): 0-for-3, K

Ronny Robles: 2 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 6 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 3 WP, HBP, E (L)

Edwín Peralta: 1 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, K

Box score link

Doubleheader game two went much better defensively, only two errors made by the Sox and just one run of five unearned (although catcher Ricardo Aguilar was responsible for an error and three passed balls). Daniel González pitched mildly, two runs scoring in four innings, as did Ricardo Gómez (two runs in two innings, one earned) and José Mendoza (one run, one inning).

Not much was happening defensively until the fourth; Prado singled, part of a 3-for-6 overall day for him, found himself on third after Edwín Ramos was hit by a pitch and Cesar D’Oleo walked, then scored along with Ramos on Ryan Castillo’s line drive single, at that point tying the game 2-2.

They next and last scored in the sixth down 3-2, D’Oleo and Aguilar walking and advancing on a wild pitch, then D’Oleo scoring on another Castillo single. Leandro Alsinois hit a sacrifice fly to score Aguilar, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead. Loidel Chapelli emphasized it with his seventh home run of the young season, and his run ended up being the deciding factor.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox game two MVP? Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

Arnold Prado (RF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Edwín Ramos (1B): 1-for-3, R, K, HBP, E

Cesar D’Oleo (LF): 1-for-1, R, 3 BB, SB, PO/CS, outfield assist (2B)

