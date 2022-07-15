Today in White Sox History: July 15

1907

The White Sox — “Hitless Wonders” just one year earlier — smash the New York Highlanders, 15-0 ... for the second time in the 1907 season! In 1950, with the Highlanders now known as the Yankees, the White Sox defeat them again, 15-0. Until 2004, those games were the biggest margin of defeat ever for the Yankees in a shutout.

1963

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters, on his way toward being named co-Rookie of the Year, threw a one-hitter at Comiskey Park in beating the Orioles, 4-0. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Robin Roberts got the start for Baltimore and got the O’s only hit … in fact, he would be the only Baltimore base runner on the night. That hit came in the third inning, a single to center field.

J.C. Martin and Tommy McCraw blasted two-run home runs for the Sox. Peters struck out 13 and would finish the year with 19 wins despite not getting his first start until May 6.

1994

“Batgate” came to Comiskey Park. In the first inning, Cleveland slugger and future White Sox outfielder Albert Belle was caught using a corked bat by Chicago manager Gene Lamont and was ejected from the game by umpire Dave Phillips, who placed the bat in the umpires’ dressing room.

In order to keep Belle from being suspended further, teammate Jason Grimsley crawled 100 feet through the air ducts and dropped into the umpire’s room, where the bat was being held for examination. Grimsley replaced Belle’s bat with a Paul Sorrento model, which tipped off everyone to the switch.

Cleveland did end up offering a Belle bat for inspection, and Belle was suspended for 10 games (reduced to seven games, on appeal).

The Sox lost the game, 3-2.

2003

White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza started the All-Star Game, which was hosted by the White Sox for the fourth time. Loaiza went two scoreless innings, and got no decision in the AL’s 7-6, come-from-behind win.

He was joined in the game by teammates Carl Everett and Magglio Ordoñez.