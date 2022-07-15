Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

It’s Michael Kopech day! The Chicago White Sox (44-45) look to take the second game of the series against the Minnesota Twins (49-42) and plan to continue their offensive momentum from their 12-2 win from last night.

Kopech (2-6, 3.35 ERA, 3.94 xERA) is looking to rebound from his last start against these Twinkies, where he went 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed six runs off of eight hits (half of which were home runs) and four walks on July 5.

As for lefty Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.92 ERA, 4.66 xERA), he has yet to face the South Siders this year and has not seen them since his two relief appearances against them in 2020. In two innings on July 25, 2020, Smeltzer allowed five runs off of six hits and one walk. He gathered himself on Sept. 2, 2020 as he pitched a clean ninth inning with a 8-1 Twins lead. (Thank you, Baseball Reference!)

The Sox will look to channel July 25 Smelter, and will line up like so:

With his first career grand slam under his belt, Luis Robert stays batting third. Reese McGuire will start at catcher and bat ninth for a lefty-lefty matchup as Seby Zavala has started the last three games.

The Twins will bat in this order:

Game 2 between division rivals this evening. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/3XVya666NA — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 15, 2022

All-Star first baseman Luis Arráez bats leadoff, and Gary Sánchez starts at catcher while batting ninth.

This 7:10 p.m. CT game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago. Let’s continue gaining ground on the Twins. Need a strong weekend before the All-Star break!