Bird App Recap: .500 never felt so good

Reminder with the draft upcoming, minor league players should have a union and be paid living wages.

Now at ESPN: Major League Baseball agreed to pay $185 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit by minor league players for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams dating back to 2009, pending judge's approval.



News story, free and unlocked: https://t.co/wEXVZdADXx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 15, 2022

Our statement on today’s landmark settlement in Senne v. MLB: pic.twitter.com/qpLxM9aBGi — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) July 15, 2022

But there will always be these guys getting in the way ...

Some minor league guys are already getting paid.

Grandal goes yard! Solo shot.



407 feet, 102-mph exit velo.



(video to follow)



Knights trail 2-1, B4.@FutureSox @whitesox — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) July 16, 2022

Hopes are high on the Minnesota side!

This team is going nowhere with this pitching staff!! #mntwins — Sports Fanatic!! (@MentalGiant84) July 16, 2022

These first-inning deficits are super not enjoyable btw #mntwins — Greg Jensen (@JensenGregory) July 16, 2022

White Sox scoring in the first inning again, in this economy?

Now that’s a decent start, for us! #WhiteSox — Chris Rad Finch 9️⃣ (@RadFinch) July 16, 2022

It does seem to be a pattern.

is Luis Robert always this clueless or is it just a thing he does against the Twins — Carl (@PrimeKirilloff) July 16, 2022

Luis is not alone. #whitesoxdefense

#WhiteSox defense on full display right now. — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 16, 2022

My blood pressure is well aware of this stat.

Here's a wild stat: The #MNTwins have now loaded the bases in the first inning against the White Sox in seven straight matchups between the two teams — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 16, 2022

Can’t keep loading the bases in the first and getting away with it.

And unlike yesterday, they came through.



Alex Kirilloff crushed a two-out, two-strike, two-run double to the wall in right-center.



It's tied, 2-2. https://t.co/3J7VrEPyrQ — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 16, 2022

I mean, if it keeps working ...

Ozzie needs to yell at the #whitesox again — 1Life2Live (@1life2livetalk) July 16, 2022

Kopech’s velocity since that knee scare has been notable.

Kopech not the same since he hurt his knee. The @whitesox better be aware going into the trade deadline. — Shawna Patrick (@ShawnaP79) July 16, 2022

Everything is fine.

Adam Engel is on deck, taking the place of Luis Robert — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 16, 2022

Oh, great. Robert is hurt (probably). https://t.co/suruiIdvJ5 — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) July 16, 2022

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Wonder if this is injury or accountability for his defense. https://t.co/FRBVdWoMXk — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) July 16, 2022

Either way, life is short and inconsequential, eat Arby’s.

Nothing good can last. Death is around the corner. Eat Arbys. https://t.co/cXxYpHhiMo — Benjamin Burrows (@Rumblinbuffalo) July 16, 2022

No chance for the Luis Robert “Flu Game.”

Could be why he struggles to throw the football in night games.

Luis Robert “Lightheadedness” … That only means one thing pic.twitter.com/RwjB9dEKU5 — JAK’s Place •Chicago Ridge• (@JaksPlace1) July 16, 2022

Don’t touch the red wire!

White Sox tryin to figure out how to stay healthy pic.twitter.com/l7DfaRr7cX — LouAye (@LouAye_) July 16, 2022

I can’t go to work today.

Gonna take a few weeks to get the smell of the ballpark off.

You're a Southside 10 but you paid for the bleachers at Target Field. https://t.co/y1ijivvyoa — Slugs (@joeyslugs) July 16, 2022

Well, this is the 2022 White Sox we’re talking about.

He'll be back tomorrow if he drinks some water, but we'll see — #BurnLaRussaNow (@johnboyslayer2) July 16, 2022

Smoky Burgess fun fact: he was traded from Cincinnati to Philadelphia, and then back again four years later for the same player, both times. (Andy Seminick).

Just the way Tony drew it up.

#whitesox leave 5 lob thru 3 innings....4 left on base by Leury alone. — Randy Gentry (@randygen28) July 16, 2022

He is legend.

It's not often that any man leaves 4 runners on in just 3 innings. But Leury Garcia isn't just any man.... #WhiteSox — Bill McCabe (@BillMcCabe) July 16, 2022

Ball go far. Team go far.

Again, for the people in the back. Ball go far, team go far.

Like Urkel.

Adam Engel appears every Friday night.... like urkel. And Adam Engel homers every Friday night..... like urkel pic.twitter.com/F35BKtz3JK — Steven Puschmann (@steviepusch19) July 16, 2022

Luis Robert knew Engel should have been playing, so he faked a headache #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/GGptskyLXI — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) July 16, 2022

TA just needs to catch it and not have to throw it, apparently

Game. Blouses.

You hate to see it