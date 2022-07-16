White Sox Minor League Update: July 15, 2022

Box score link

Lincoln Henzman’s only run allowed in his two-inning start was unearned on Lenyn Sosa’s error, but it was enough for the loss, as the Knights failed to mount any kind of meaningful comeback. Seven pitchers total appeared for the Knights to cover nine innings; Yoan Aybar, Kade McClure, and Yacksel Ríos gave up runs and Hunter Schryver, Anderson Severino, and Bennett Sousa did not.

Yasmani Grandal has been doing okay on his rehab assignment; he was behind the plate tonight and went deep in the fourth inning for the first Charlotte run. After a ninth-inning walk, his numbers in seven games between two levels in the minors this year are .450/.633/.750 with two home runs, 10 walks, and four strikeouts.

In the seventh, Tyler Neslony and Ryder Jones walked to await Zach Remillard, who knocked in Neslony with a single and then was thrown out at second, and then was thrown out of the ballgame for arguing.

The third and final Knights run scored against Old Friend Jace Fry in the eight; Mark Payton singled, Grandal walked, and Adam Haseley was hit by a pitch to load them for Sosa, who grounded into an RBI. Yolbert Sánchez struck out, Neslony grounded out, and that was it for their scoring chances.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (LF): 1-for-4, R

Yasmani Grandal (C-1B): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K

Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, RBI, CS, E

Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-3, R, BB, outfield assist (2B)

Blake Rutherford (DH): 1-for-3, HBP

Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Zach Remillard (1B): 1-for-3, RBI, ejection (8th inning) vote view results 0% Mark Payton (LF): 1-for-4, R (0 votes)

0% Yasmani Grandal (C-1B): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, RBI, CS, E (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-3, R, BB, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (DH): 1-for-3, HBP (0 votes)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, BB (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (1B): 1-for-3, RBI, ejection (8th inning) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-3, K, HBP

Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K, E

Lincoln Henzman: 2 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 0 BB, K, WP (L)

Yoan Aybar: IP, H, R, BB, 0 K, balk

Kade McClure: 1 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB, 2 K

Yacksel Ríos: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K vote view results 0% Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-3, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K, E (0 votes)

0% Lincoln Henzman: 2 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 0 BB, K, WP (L) (0 votes)

0% Yoan Aybar: IP, H, R, BB, 0 K, balk (0 votes)

0% Kade McClure: 1 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Yacksel Ríos: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Only three of Garrett Davila’s five runs were earned due to errors by DJ Burt and Alex Destino; he did not complete five innings, walking five and striking out seven en route to the loss. Yoelvin Silven was scorched for a two-run shot in the sixth and although Trey Jeans struck out four, he also was responsible for a run that eventually scored when Edgar Navarro relieved him. Navarro also struck out four, every batter he faced; the inherited run scored on a balk. The staff walked seven and struck out 17.

The Barons were already trailing after the first and never regained the lead, but Yoelqui Céspedes did hit his 10th home run, a two-out solo shot in the second.

Montgomery 2, Birmingham 1 | Bot 3



Yoelqui Cespedes launched that ball all the way to the North Pole❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/miUOHGlqPz — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 16, 2022

They scored two more in the sixth; Craig Dedelow hit a two-out double, then Moisés Castillo walked and Destino and Céspedes hit back-to-back singles to plate two runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Craig Dedelow (RF) 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-3, R, BB

Alex Destino (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, K, E

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K vote view results 0% Craig Dedelow (RF) 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-3, R, BB (0 votes)

0% Alex Destino (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, K, E (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? JJ Muno (LF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-4, K

Garret Davila: 4 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 7 K

Yoelvin Silven: 1 ⅔ IP, H, 2 R, BB, 2 K vote view results 0% JJ Muno (LF): 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Garret Davila: 4 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 7 K (0 votes)

0% Yoelvin Silven: 1 ⅔ IP, H, 2 R, BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Dash were thoroughly dismantled on Friday, six late-inning runs not enough to even threaten as they dropped their record to a precarious 43-42 with a 14-8 loss to the Asheville Tourists. Since his promotion from the Cannon Ballers, Garrett Schoenle has been either utterly dominant or fooling nobody, and tonight was apparently the latter; he gave up one run in the first, three in the second, and three in the third for seven total.

Already down big, Everhett Hazelwood, Luis Moncada, and Luis Amaya each allowed multiple runs in relief. The only innings in which the Tourists did not score were the fifth and seventh, with the ninth not needing to be played. Of the six innings in which they scored, only one saw just one run cross the plate.

There was not a lot happening on the Dash side of the plate until the fourth, when Bryan Ramos hit an infield-assist single and Luis Mieses brought them both home with his ninth dong of the year.

Their too-short rally started in the seventh; Jason Matthews singled to lead the inning off, then Brandon Bossard doubled him to third and Caberea Weaver shot a base hit to right to score Matthews. Ellis singled in Bossard, putting two on with nobody out, but the Dash made three quick outs without further damage.

Keegan Fish went deep for the first time in his career in the eighth, then with one out in the ninth, Ben Norman doubled, Ramos singled, and Mieses singled in Norman. Hackenberg walked to load the bases and Fish hit a foul ball deep enough to drive in Ramos, then Matthews singled to score Ramos, but 14-8 is where it would remain.

Colson Montgomery did not extend his on-base streak because he did not play.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, K, PO/CS, E

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-4, 2 R, K, HBP

Luis Mieses (1B): 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, BB, K

Keegan Fish (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Jason Matthews (SS): 2-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K

Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, K

Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, K, PO/CS, E (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-4, 2 R, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (1B): 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews (SS): 2-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-5, 2B, R

Garrett Schoenle: 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, BB, 4 K, WP, HBP (L)

Everhett Hazelwood: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Moncada: IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K, WP

Luis Amaya: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-5, 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, BB, 4 K, WP, HBP (L) (0 votes)

0% Everhett Hazelwood: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Moncada: IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K, WP (0 votes)

0% Luis Amaya: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

For the second time this year, Norge Vera did not allow a hit but did allow multiple runs after walking four. This time, he went 3 ⅓ and paired the four walks with seven strikeouts, but also threw three wild pitches in one inning, two of which directly scored runs.

Norge Vera started tonight for the #Ballers. 2 R’s on 3.1 IP, w/ 4BB’s. 33 of 61 for strikes. He had rough command in the 2nd inning, walking 3 and a few WP’s. He does strike out 7 though. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E3vEPKTlfW — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 16, 2022

Which was more than enough for the loss, since the Ballers were shut out on just five hits. Haylen Green pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings, Angel Acevedo was the victim of three runs in 2 ⅓ innings (two earned as Colby Smelley had a passed ball behind the plate), and Adisyn Coffey was technically not scored upon but did throw two wild pitches and allow a sacrifice fly to score both runners inherited from Acevedo.

No Baller reached base more than once. In eight of nine innings, exactly one runner reached base; in one inning, no runner did. James Beard had the only extra-base hit, an eighth-inning lead-off double that did not score.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Samil Polanco (DH): 1-for-4, K

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, K

Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-2, K, SB, PO/CS

James Beard (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (DH): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-2, K, SB, PO/CS (0 votes)

0% James Beard (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras (3B): 0-for-4, K

Colby Smelley (C): 0-for-3, BB, K, PB

Norge Vera: 3 ⅓ IP, 0 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 3 WP (L)

Angel Acevedo: 2 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB 3 K vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras (3B): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley (C): 0-for-3, BB, K, PB (0 votes)

0% Norge Vera: 3 ⅓ IP, 0 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 3 WP (L) (0 votes)

0% Angel Acevedo: 2 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The ACL Sox had a lead after one half-inning, but it super did not last, evaporating into a tie in the bottom half and ascending into an insurmountable 7-1 deficit after the second inning. Yohemy Nolasco, 19, went 1 ⅔ innings and allowed seven runs, including a second-inning grand slam.

In relief, Homer Cruz had a much needed scoreless outing, pitching around three singles in 1 ⅓ innings. Luke Shililng appeared in his recovery from Tommy John surgery for the third time and was scoreless for the third time; he struck out the side and has eight strikeouts total through three innings, indicating that his arm is feeling somewhat recovered.

Carlos Hinestroza and Christian Edwards both gave up runs, Edwards with four strikeouts through two innings. Anderson Comás pitched for the sixth time and threw a scoreless eighth.

Scoring opened on Luis Pineda’s first-inning single, which scored Alvaro Aguero from a lead-off triple. Despite opportunities aplenty, they did not score again until the ninth, when Layant Tapia both reached and made it to second base on the same error, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a ground out, lol.

ACL Sox pitching gave up 17 hits and ACL Sox batters struck out 17 times and walked once. They were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Alvaro Aguero (CF): 2-for-5, 3B, outfield assist (2B)

Luis Pineda (DH): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K, HBP

Jhoneiker Betancourt (C): 1-for-3, BB, K vote view results 0% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 2-for-5, 3B, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda (DH): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Betancourt (C): 1-for-3, BB, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-5, R, 4 K

Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-4, 2 K

Yohemy Nolasco: 1 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 7 R, BB, 0 K (L)

Carlos Hinestroza: IP, H, R, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-5, R, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Yohemy Nolasco: 1 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 7 R, BB, 0 K (L) (0 votes)

0% Carlos Hinestroza: IP, H, R, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Despite the best efforts of Loidel Chapelli, the DSL Sox lost 3-1 in seven innings, falling to .500 and leaving the Dash as the only team above that mark. The Sox scored only one run on eight hits and two walks, grounding into one double play and going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The DSL Padres scored three runs on four hits and three walks, going 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Sox sent out their pitchers in reverse order, Fernando Vargas going one inning and Gabriel Rodríguez finishing the other five. Vargas initially signed last year as an outfielder but is apparently making the switch to pitching; in his debut on the mound, he gave up two runs on a single, walk, double, and wild pitch (but two strikeouts!).

Rodríguez threw what would have been one of his best starts in a year full of pretty good starts (and one very bad one), if it had been a start. Instead, he pitched five innings, just one unearned run scoring on a double after an error by left fielder Leandro Alsinois. He allowed just two hits overall, both in that one inning.

Chapelli went 2-for-4 with a fifth inning double, his sixth of the year, and scored the team’s only run upon Carlos Jiménez’s subsequent single. Alsinois and Randel Mondesi also doubled. In 24 games, Chapelli, 20, is batting .372/.481/.709 with six doubles, a triple, and seven home runs.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4

Erick Hernández (CF): 2-for-4, K, GIDP, E

Loidel Chapelli (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K

Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-3, RBI

Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, E

Randel Mondesi (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K

Gabriel Rodríguez: 5 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP vote view results 0% Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Erick Hernández (CF): 2-for-4, K, GIDP, E (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-3, RBI (0 votes)

0% Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, E (0 votes)

0% Randel Mondesi (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Gabriel Rodríguez: 5 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now