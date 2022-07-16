Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and happy Lance Lynn Day!

The climate is a healthy mix of hopeful and tense for fans on the South Side. We’re accustomed to this roller coaster of will they/won’t they, and sealing this series with a win is sure to bolster the confidence of every fan and player, and just in time for the All Star break.

Here are your lineups:

Big Boy Lance Lynn had a rocky start last outing, and hasn’t brought his best stuff overall, so let’s hope he turns it around today with a good offense behind him. Also, let’s try not to judge his entire performance on first inning shakiness. I’m mostly talking to myself here.

Bundy takes the mound. He’s 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 10 strikeouts in two starts vs. the White Sox this season. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/BOSFjjY0on — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 16, 2022

Bundy’s bound to put the pressure on the White Sox offense today, but unless this train keeps rolling and the South Siders’ offense stays strong, it may be a low-scoring game. If Lynn brings the heat, we’re looking at finally cresting over .500. Again.

Both The White Sox and Twins’ Twitter, as well as the official schedule, gives a 1:10 p.m. CST start on NBC Sports Chicago, but that is due to a non-televised pregame ceremony. The first pitch is officially at 2 p.m. CST.

Let’s win this series!