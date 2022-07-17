White Sox Minor League Update: July 16, 2022

At this point, it seems that Charlotte is mailing it in, and who can blame it, with zero rotation and a ragtag assemblage of bullpen arms. Mike Wright Jr., who should not be a starter in the top end of a Triple-A rotation (there are only three starters in the rotation in the first place, so, yeah), gave the Knights three strong frames today, and to be fair, is their best starter. Pin the loss on Steven Moyers, who ushered in four of the six IronPigs runs today, thereby taking the loss.

Offensively, the Knights had five hits, none for extra bases, and zero walks; that’s a no-shock shutout, people. Carlos Pérez had two singles.

And in rehab news, Yasmani Grandal played first base and went 0-for-3, grounding into a 5-4-3 double play, flying out to left, and grounding to third. He is no closer to playing for the White Sox than Luis Robert or Eloy Jiménez, which is actually a positive for Yaz.

Before we savor the (shorthanded) Barons romp over the Biscuits, let’s shift to Los Angeles, where the Futures Game was played, including Oscar Colás as the White Sox representative.

Colás did not start, but pinch-hit into the game and ended up going 1-for-2 with a single. He also had a web gem:

Hang a star on this catch by @whitesox No. 2 prospect Oscar Colas! pic.twitter.com/BZSXSd3enC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 17, 2022

And now, on to your regularly-scheduled ballgame, with the players Colás left behind:

This was once a 2-0 Montgomery lead, but a smooth number (gotcha! It was an 8) in the fifth inning turned this into a laffer for Birmingham.

The catchers took the cake in the onslaught. Backup backstop but first bat in your hearts Raudy Read went bananas in the game as a first baseman, going 4-for-5 with two doubles. But Evan Skoug made his presence known in the batter’s box and not behind the dish tonight, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Let’s check the White Sox Daily channel:

The club was 8-for-17 with RISP and boyo, any White Sox club would take that rate, any time.

Sean Burke seems to have run into a 70-pitch count issue, no real reason otherwise to be yanked from a game mid-fourth; Félix Paulino swooped in to vulture the win, with a marvy effort.

The Dash fell behind, 9-0, before waking from slumber for a 5-spot to make a game of it, sort of. Cristian Mena did not have his A-game, giving up five earned over three innings. Nor did Wilber Perez, giving up four earned in two frames. Duke Ellis had himself a celebration, though, with three hits including a double, plus an assist from center field to third base. Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 49 games, with two singles.

Some fairly sexy hurling was on the docket up in Salem on Saturday, with Kohl Simas, Noah Owen and Nick Gallagher combining for nine hits and nine Ks, surrendering just two runs. Sweet! Simas got pitch-counted out as a three-inning starter, but was like butter for his outing. Owen came on and took on the bulk, earning his fifth win of the year (12 decisions, Noah’s like the Kanny Wilbur Wood, what’s up).

The offense was a bit meh but a bit meh gets it done when you’ve got these three arms making it happen. Ten hits, just two for extra bases and doubles at that, and highly-concentrated: two each from Benyamín Bailey, Wilfred Veras, DJ Gladney and Andy Atwood.

Plus side, the Complex Sox rocked back from a 7-0 deficit through three innings to make a game of it and eventually fall just 7-5 — in part due to seven phenomenal innings from the bullpen. Down side, Manuel Veloz got absolutely rocked and took all seven runs (six earned) on his chin.

So, back to some pluses. Lane Ramsey had a strong rehab effort with a scoreless sixth inning, buoyed by two Ks. Alvaro Aguero went just 1-for-5, but made that 1 count, with a three-run homer. Luis Pineda kept his glove off today but still contributed two hits at DH, including a homer. But in the end, the ACL fellas drop to 12-18 as they await an influx of draftees this week.

We wind up tonight with a wild one down in the Dominican Republic, a game that just seems like it stretched from morning until midnight. It clocked in at nearly six hours, and yes, that is sort of the White Sox’s fault, as they scored four in the bottom of the ninth to initiate what became three full (Manfred Man) extra innings.

It’s a lot to wrap arms around, but the DSL Sox were down 7-1 and 10-6 at various points in the game, so the fight was there. On the other hand, they were just 6-for-25 with RISP, so courage was not. But in the end, Ricardo Gomez let both Manfreds in, plus an extra in both the 11th and 12th. The Sox countered in the 11th, but went down 1-2-3 in the 12th.

