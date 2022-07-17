Today in White Sox History: July 17

1959

It was a pitcher’s duel for the ages, and one of the key games of the season. The White Sox were in New York, and before over 42,000 fans, Ralph Terry and Early Wynn hooked up in a classic. After eight innings, Terry had no-hit the Sox ... while Wynn allowed the Yankees just one hit.

In the top of the ninth, the Sox scored two runs thanks to Jim Landis’ bases-loaded hit. (Jim McAnany had broken up the no-hitter with a single leading off the inning.)

Wynn closed down New York in the last of the frame, matching Terry’s two hits allowed, and the Sox had a 2-0 win.

1989

In a game at Comiskey Park against the Yankees, Carlton Fisk notched his 2,000th career hit. He’d have three for the evening, in the 7-3 White Sox win.

2009

Jim Thome drove in seven runs for the first time in his long career, clocking a grand slam and a three-run homer in a 12-8 defeat of the Orioles.