White Sox select LHSP Noah Schultz in first round (No. 26 overall)

It took three hours, but the White Sox finally got to select a player in the 2022 MLB draft, adding LHSP Noah Schultz from suburban Oswego East H.S. with the No. 26 overall pick.

The pick is in!



With the 26th pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, the White Sox select LHP Noah Schultz from Oswego East (HS). pic.twitter.com/6cNZ4EonTh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2022

Schultz has committed to Vanderbilt University this fall, but a $2,789,400 first-round slot bonus could be rather enticing. It is extremely unlikely the White Sox would commit so aggressively (Schultz was No. 49 on the MLB.com draft board) to a prep pitcher if they did not have a strong indication he would sign.

Schultz is 6´9´´and had a massive uptick in velocity this spring, to 98 mph. However, he did not pitch much due to a case of mono, which saw MLB drop him from has high as a mid-first round projection down to a second round estimate.

On the MLB Network broadcast, Schultz was considered a “spin rate freak” and it took about 15 seconds for the analyst panel to issue a Chris Sale comp.

As illustrated in the Area Code games lead photo, Schultz is a local product, playing for the Cangelosi Sparks, founded by former White Sox draft pick and player, and current suburban hitting instructor, John Cangelosi.

We’ll update this story with the White Sox team release, later on tonight.