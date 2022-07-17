White Sox select RHSP Peyton Pallette in second round (No. 62 overall)

With the No. 62 pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked RHSP Peyton Pallette [PAUL-ette] from the University of Arkansas.

Pallette obviously has a limited recent resume as a college pitcher, but was said to have been regarded among the top college arms for this draft class prior to his Tommy John surgery. The pick continues Chicago’s emphasis on movement, with the White Sox targeting high spin rates (Pallette is said to throw at up to a 3,000 rpm rate). Though undersized, Pallette sported an above-average fastball, with movement.

As already seen with the TJS, however, one flag with this righty could end up being his durability.

Baseball America had Pallette as its No. 38 overall prospect, and the fifth-best player left on the draft board.

After taking a huge stab at stardom by going against the collective draft board wisdom with Noah Schultz in the first round, the White Sox opted for a safer bet (though injured) in Pallette, getting No. 38 value at the No. 62 pick.

Oh, and Peyton is psyched:

Unreal experience! Thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @whitesox https://t.co/rzfkIaXrNs — Peyton Pallette (@PallettePeyton) July 18, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP